Like many traditions, New Year’s resolutions have a long history.
The tradition of New Year’s resolutions dates all the way back to 153 B.C. January is named after Janus, a mythical god of early Rome. Janus had two faces — one looking forward, one looking backward. This allowed him to look back on the past and forward toward the future. On Dec. 31, the Romans imagined Janus looking backward into the old year and forward into the new year. This became a symbolic time for Romans to make resolutions for the new year and forgive enemies for troubles in the past. The Romans also believed Janus could forgive them for their wrongdoings in the previous year. The Romans would give gifts and make promises, believing Janus would see this and bless them in the year ahead. And thus the New Year’s resolution was born!
Resolutions can come in many forms. Some people make a promise to change a bad habit, such as eating less junk food or to quit smoking. Other people make a promise to develop a positive habit, such as exercising or joining a gym, volunteering in the community, or complimenting people more.
According to recent research, 45 percent of Americans usually make New Year’s resolutions, but only eight percent actually keep them. I will be curious to know if our friends on page 8 will actually keep their resolutions or will they let them fade off to into the sunset. I’m rooting for them because who doesn’t want to lose some weight, learn to Tango and be a better person? Happy New Year 2019 and from the words of Tony Robbins, “The secret to unleashing your true power is setting goals that are exciting enough to ignite your passion.”
