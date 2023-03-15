TAMPA — The Bucs are signing a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and No. 1 NFL draft pick.
At least he was in 2018.
Free agent Baker Mayfield agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $8.5 million with the Bucs on Wednesday. It includes a $4 million base salary.
The headband-wearing walk-on turned first overall pick by the Browns is joining his fourth team in three seasons.
Here’s how the NFC South stacks up at quarterback. The Saints have Raiders free agent Derek Carr. The Falcons will choose between Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke, who agreed to a deal Tuesday. The Panthers traded for the No. 1 overall pick, with which they will likely choose between Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.
Mayfield, meanwhile, will battle Kyle Trask for the Bucs’ starting job in training camp.
Don’t bet against him.
Mayfield, 27, signed a one-year make-it contract with the Panthers last offseason and won the starting job over Sam Darnold. When the Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start, Mayfield sustained a high ankle sprain and missed a start. When he returned, the Panthers had gone to P.J. Walker at quarterback and Mayfield was released.
He was claimed by the Rams, and after only two days of practice, started against the Raiders on Thursday Night Football. The Rams fell behind 16-3 but he rallied them to a pair or touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Mayfield capped a 75-yard drive with a 1-yard run by Cam Akers. The Rams defense held but Mayfield was pinned back to his own 2-yard line. He led a 98-yard, game-winning drive while completing 5 of 6 passes for 80 yards.
Before that? Mayfield had plenty of trials with the Browns.
The pressure of being a No. 1 overall pick is huge, particularly at the quarterback position. But added to it was the fact that Mayfield was going to a dysfunctional franchise that had won four games in three seasons while losing 44.
Mayfield played for four head coaches in three years — Hue Jackson (2018), Gregg Williams (2018), Freddie Kitchens (2019) and Kevin Stefanski (2020-21).
His best season as a pro came in 2020 when he led the Browns to an 11-5 regular-season record and a win over the Steelers in the AFC wild-card game. Mayfield passed for 3,563 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The next year came a fallout with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and a left shoulder injury that he continued to play through.
With the Panthers, Mayfield went 1-5 while throwing for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six picks. Surrounded by a better cast with the Rams, his numbers improved to 850 yards passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Maybe Mayfield left a good impression on Bucs coach Todd Bowles early in his career. His first NFL start came against the Jets and Bowles. He went 17-of-23 passing for 201 yards with no touchdowns while leading the Browns on a 65-yard drive for the go-ahead touchdown with 2:04 remaining in a 21-17 victory.
With Tampa Bay, Mayfield will be able to compete on a team that still has plenty of weapons on offense, including receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, a young tight end in Cade Otton and running back Rachaad White.
Mayfield’s agent, Tom Mills, noted that the Bucs still have many pieces from their Super Bowl team and a good chance to win.
“That was big in his decision,” Mills said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.