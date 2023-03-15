SPORTS-FBN-BUCS-MAYFIELD-GET

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during a preseason game on Aug. 26 against the Buffalo Bills.

 FILE PHOTO

TAMPA — The Bucs are signing a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and No. 1 NFL draft pick.

At least he was in 2018.


