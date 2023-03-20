SPORTS-FBN-BUCS-MAYFIELD-PT

New Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield enjoys a moment during his introductory news conference Monday at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa.

 Tampa Bay Times/Dirk Shadd

TAMPA — The new face of the Bucs at quarterback arrived with a confident smirk.

Baker Mayfield, 27, joined his fourth team since July when he signed a one-year contract with the Bucs on Monday.


