Aplastic anemia patients and caregivers are invoted to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville the morning of Nov. 16, from 7:30 a.m., to noon for a ptaient and family conference.

Patients with bone marrow failure disease, caregivers, family members and friends, will be able to learn more about the disease while connecting with other patients.

Conference speakers are experts in dealing with these diseases. Register online at:

aamdsif.salsalabs.org/2019jacksonville/index.html

Conference agenda:

7:30 a.m.: Registration and Breakfast

8:30 a.m.: Welcome and Introduction to Bone Marrow Failure Disease

9 a.m.: Concurrent Patient and Caregiver Sessions

Aplastic Anemia: Diagnosis, Treatment, and Research

Myelodysplastic Syndrome: Diagnosis, Treatment, and Research

10 a.m. Concurrent Patient and Family Sessions

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria: Diagnosis, Treatment, and Research

Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Diagnosis, Treatment, and Research

11:15 a.m. — Bone Marrow Transplantation: Risks and Benefits

Noon: Closing Plenary

Conference location: Mayo Clinic, 4500 Sam Pablo Road, Jacksonville

Parking will be complimentary for all attendees, families and friends.

Who should attend the conference?

Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Aplastic Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, Graft vs Host Disease, Myelodysplastic Syndrome, Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Pediatric blood cancers and or bone marrow failure diseases, Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria, Pure Red Cell Aplasia and other related diseases.

Organizers will use Facebook Live to share some sessions with patients, families, caregivers and others who cannot be with us in person.

Registration is free for patients, family members and caregivers. This conference offers the opportunity to learn from national and internatinal experts.

This conference is an opportunity to meet national and international experts in the listed disease(s).

