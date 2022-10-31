ENGLEWOOD — Artist Matt McAllister is no novice at creating artistic murals, but the “Greetings to Englewood” painting he’s completing just off West Dearborn Street is special to him.
“This mural is not for a business,” McAllister said. “It’s for the community.”
The mural is special for him since his boyhood was partly rooted in Englewood.
He plans to have his mural completed before the formal dedication — set for Thursday evening.
The mural itself is being painted with outdoor acrylic to preserve the colors.
Hurricane Ian, McAllister said, did not affect nor damage the partially completed mural. The category 4 hurricane caused severe damage to homes and businesses in Englewood, including in the West Dearborn Street business corridor. However, the mural came out unscathed. McAllister lost some painting time, but that was all.
The rough stucco surface did prove more of a challenge for what McAllister envisioned for the 90-foot-long wall.
Now based in Palmetto, McAllister majored art and earned his bachelor’s degree, but he’s built up an artistic career like other pop artists. McAllister’s artwork, like Andy Warhol’s Campbell soup cans, accents the extraordinary in the ordinary.
More so than Warhol and other pop artists, McAllister’s work is often humorous, employing the play of cartoon or comic book imagery.
Besides murals, he’s also known for his chalk street art. Samples of his work can be found on mattmcallisterart.com.
The Englewood mural replicates postcards that spell out the name of the community being celebrated. In each of the letters, McAllister captures a landmark, such as Englewood’s Green Street Church or the shell sculpture in the roundabout on Manasota Key.
The idea for the mural was the brainchild of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce‘s Leadership Englewood 2022 class, whose members wanted to create a legacy that would will last for years to come.
The dedication ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dignam Family Stage in Pioneer Plaza, 325 W. Dearborn St. The free event will include the mural and music by Englewood Elementary School’s choir before the dedication at 6 p.m. A concert by the Old Glory Band will follow.
