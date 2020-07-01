COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others in our communities. Here’s some good news from around the area.
Helping Meals on Wheels is a big help
The volunteer crew at Meals on Wheels in Englewood is giving a shout out to whomever donated hand sanitizer. With COVID-19 a threat to the older population served by Meals on Wheels, it’s necessary to keep volunteers and the homebound residents served safe.
Someone heard they were running low and anonymously donated hand sanitizer, which was a big help. Meals volunteers were also running low on bags. They asked Publix at Olde Village for help and the store responded. As part of the new COVID protocol, bags are needed for meal delivery. Publix gave Meals on Wheels enough bags for several weeks.
Helping the Homeless
West Coast Church, 240 Pine Street in Englewood, collected items for the homeless, including tents, tarps, rain ponchos, bungee cords, duct tape, rope, 5-gallon buckets, sternos, Tylenol-pain relief travel size, large Bandages, antibacterial cream, foot powder Chapstick, water, pop top foods like tuna, beans (anything that can be eaten without a can opener), sun screen, hand can openers and bug spray.
The Country Hound, 1951 South McCall Road at Palm Plaza in Englewood, is another dropoff point for these items from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Rotary Club of Englewood Youth Foundation honors scholars
Rotarians Janet Shawen and President Elect Deborah Hegedus and other volunteers delivered congratulations signs to all the Lemon Bay High School Englewood Youth Foundation scholarship recipients.
Englewood Lion honored by the Florida Lions Foundation for the Blind
Englewood Lion Gary Nieskes was recently named a “Builder Member” of the Florida Lions Foundation for the Blind. Nieskes was recognized for his”generous and outstanding support of our work for the blind in Florida. Noeskes has been involved with the FLFB for more than 20 years. The certificate was presented by Lion Kathy Lawless, member of the FLFB Board.
Mask give aways
The Englewood Fire Department teamed up with the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce and gave away hundreds of masks courtesy of Project America Strong.
The North Port Fire Department also gave away 13,000 masks at various drive-up events over the past few weeks. Thousands were donated to the city by the Department of Health and Human Services to deliver to our community. Additionally, some were shared with City Hall and the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. The city no longer has any to give. However, the fire department is trying to get more.
