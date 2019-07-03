Staff Report
With the increase in measles cases across the United States, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is urging Floridians and visitors who have not been immunized to get vaccinated. Although measles was thought to be eradicated in the United States in 2000, the disease has reappeared in recent months in the form of outbreaks in several states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a measles outbreak as three or more cases. As of July 3, at least three measles cases had been reported to the Florida Department of Health.
Measles is an acute, highly contagious viral disease. Although it is usually considered a childhood disease, it can be contracted at any age. Generally, preschool children, adolescents, young adults and inadequately immunized individuals comprise the majority of measles cases in the United States.
Measles is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing and is highly contagious. The symptoms of measles generally begin approximately seven to 14 days after a person is exposed to someone with measles. Symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough and rash. Anyone who has these symptoms should contact his or her health care provider. There is no specific treatment for measles.
Two MMR doses
The best way to protect yourself and your family against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases is by immunization. In Florida, children should be immunized against measles with the combination measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and should receive two doses, with the first at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second at four to six years of age.
Adults should be vaccinated with at least one dose of MMR vaccine, with a second dose recommended for those at higher risk such as international travelers and health care workers. People with underlying health conditions should talk with their health care provider to determine the need for additional booster doses.
County services
DOH-Sarasota offers immunizations for the whole family. Please see Sarasota.FloridaHealth.gov for locations and hours of operation.
For more information on measles, visit floridahealth.gov/measles.
Follow the health department on Twitter at @HealthyFla and on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.