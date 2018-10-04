Much is happening during these days before the annual Medicare enrollment period, which is from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.
For example, an important mailing to Medicare beneficiaries who are members of Medicare plans is the Medicare Plan Annual Notice of Change book, or ANOC, a document listing any changes in plan coverage, service area, or costs that will go into effect this January. All Medicare plans are required to send this to plan members by Sept. 30, or 15 days before the start of the Annual Election Period.
If you didn’t receive the ANOC by the end of September, your plan’s contact information is on the back of your plan membership card.
If you’re in a private Medicare plan—such as a Medicare Advantage or Medicare prescription drug plan—your ANOC can help you decide whether your current coverage still meets your health and prescription drug needs. Remember that even small plan changes can make a huge difference in your health-care costs. For example, if a health service you rely on is no longer covered, you could end up paying higher out-of-pocket costs for that care.
You should review the ANOC especially carefully if you take prescription drugs to make sure all your medications are still included in the drug formulary (the list of prescription drugs covered by the plan). If a drug you take is no longer covered, you may want to consider switching to a different Medicare prescription drug plan.
Even if your plan doesn’t make any significant changes, it can still be worth comparing your current coverage against other Medicare plans during Annual Enrollment Period. Medicare Advantage and stand-alone Medicare prescription drug plans are sold by private insurance companies, which can charge different costs for the same or similar benefits.
If you find a plan that more appropriately meets your health-care needs, you can switch during the Annual Enrollment Period, which takes place from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 every year. Your plan is required to send the ANOC before this period so you have enough time to decide whether or not your want to switch to a different plan.
Outside the Annual Election Period, you may not have opportunities to make changes to your coverage unless you qualify for a Special Election Period.
For answers to your questions or a review of your plan, visit with me at the Arcadia Walmart Oct. 8 through Dec. 7. Or contact me at 863-473-2460, cisinym@gmail.com.
Charlotte Nymark is a licensed insurance agent and not connected with the federal Medicare Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.