“All This Could be Yours,” the latest best-selling novel by Jami Attenberg. came out Oct. 22 in the United States. It is already scheduled to be printed in five additional countries in 2020.
Meanwhile. Attenberg, whose parents Steve and Joan live in Venice, is on a whirlwind book tour that will take her to 20 cities, including Venice, all over the United States, from the Boston to the Washington, D.C. corridor to Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana, then off to Chicago, then Los Angeles, San Francisco and Portland on the Pacific coast and finally ending up in Florida where she will speak in Tampa on Dec. 2; Gainesville on Dec. 3, Venice at the Jewish Congregation of Venice on Dec. 5 and finish up in Key West.
She is one of the very few novelists to make it in the big leagues in an era when more than 1 million books are published annually just in the U.S. The difference is that she has been writing and telling stories all her life, according to her mother, Joan Attenberg, and that she also has paid her dues.
Educated at Johns Hopkins where she earned a degree in writing, she worked first at HBO, writing website content for such shows as the “Sopranos” before moving into the world of fiction writing which she supported with a string of temporary jobs. She was living in New York City but eventually started to spend time each year in New Orleans, eventually moving there full-time a few years ago. Her latest book is set n New Orleans, about which she learned even more during the writing process she said.
During all those years, she was honing her skills at story telling as well as at character development. A good story generally requires a mix of the good, the bad, and the ugly as well as a believable location, whether real or fiction.
For her current book she started with two of the female characters who literally came into her mind one day. That family patriarch and bad guy of the book came much later yet he seems to have been the catalyst for what unfolds as he lays dying.
“It wasn’t one of those situations where he was deliciously evil — those characters can be fun to write,” she is quoted in a press release from the publisher. “He was just a jerk and we’ve heard enough from the jerks lately. But the book couldn’t have existed without his perspective, even if it was just for a few moments.”
Would-be novelists can learn much from writers such as Attenberg. The characters in a good novel become the real story tellers in a subliminal way. Some you like and some you love to hate. As a cake depends on its ingredients, so does a book depend on its characters and their actions within the given setting. When the setting becomes as real as the characters, the author is on the way to crafting a good story with a good chance to become a best seller.
This book was not written over a weekend. Nor were the movie rights sold the following Monday, although Attenberg has indeed had several books destined for more than paper backsales and foreign printings.
This is her seventh book. The others: “Instant Love,” “The Kept Man,” “The Melting Season,” New York Times bestseller “The Middlesteins,” “Saint Mazie,” and national bestseller “All Grown Up,” which was published in March 2017 in the United States and in 2018 in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Holland, Poland, Russia, China, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Portugal and Hungary. Her books have been printed in 16 languages and in 20 countries. Three of her most recent books have been optioned for television.
She moved to New Orleans in 2016 after being a regular visitor for several years.
Attenberg’s parents live in Venice and are active members of the Jewish Congregation of Venice and the greater Venice community.
Thursday, Dec. 5, Attenberg will be the guest speaker at the Jewish Congregation of Venice sisterhood meeting.
The meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. Attenberg will speak about her novel, read excerpts and answer questions from the audience. Signed books will be available for purchase and light refreshments will be served following her presentation.
The program is free and open to the public but reservations must be made as seating is limited. The JCV is located at 600 North Auburn Road, Venice.
To make a reservation, go to: jamivisitsvenice.eventbrite.com
If reservations are filled, she will be at the Oxford Exchange in Tampa on Dec. 2. Call 813-811-2228.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.