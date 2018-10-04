The Arcadian in an occasional series features business profiles of new DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce members. This week meet Arcadia native Kenneth Hancock, founder of Hancock Law.
Tell us about Hancock Law
Kenneth Hancock: “The idea started in February 2006 when my wife, Lacy, and I moved back home to Arcadia. We were both born and raised here. We just had our first child, Raegan, who was only a month old. We were living in Ft. Lauderdale, but my office was in Miami. We were content in South Florida, but neither of us were huge fans of raising our family there.
“The firm I worked for was based out of Birmingham, Ala. My firm was working with David Carlton, an Arcadia personal injury attorney, on an environmental contamination class action with a few other out-of-state firms. I happened to be in town at Mr. Carlton’s office helping out with some legwork on that contamination case when I learned Birmingham was closing the Miami office. I closed my flip phone, walked into Mr. Carlton’s office, explained the situation, and had a job working for him five minutes later.
“Mr. Carlton had been a personal injury attorney for a decade or so by then. I was a fellow Arcadian, fresh out of law school (less than a year), and eager. Mr. Carlton’s team took me under their wing and taught me the ropes of personal injury law.
“I soaked it up like a sponge. Not only was the area of practice intriguing for a number of reasons, but I was (and still am) extremely passionate about helping others. I get to help truly amazing people through life altering circumstances. I’m not sure how else to say it, but personal injury just fits me.
“Even back then I had in the back of my mind the idea of running my own practice one day. In early 2010 I started wondering what God had in store for me down the road. Partnership? Start my own personal injury law firm? After maybe a year or so of praying, listening, and thinking it through, I felt a strong tug to open my own firm. I started Hancock Law in August 2011.”
What makes a good personal injury attorney?
KH: “I am a small firm by choice, so my opinion on this is admittedly biased. Knowing that bias, I think a good personal injury attorney: (1) gives personal attention to their clients AND the case; (2) honestly/fairly manages the expectations of their clients; and (3) establishes a true attorney-client relationship.
“Now for the bias. Based on this definition, I think it is very hard to find a ‘good’ personal injury attorney by calling one of the mass advertisers. The result of mass advertising is largely quantity, not quality. I’m not being a hater. I have colleagues who work at some of the mass advertising firms. While they do have good lawyers there, these colleagues confirm that the focus is on quantity. It is humanly impossible to give personal attention to clients, adequately manage client expectations as the case progresses, or establish any kind of meaningful attorney-client relationship if the focus is on getting as many cases as possible.”
Pet peeve?
KH: “I probably share this with a lot of other service businesses in our community—my biggest pet peeve is when people think they have to leave town to find a good personal injury attorney. Every person is entitled to choose whomever they please as their lawyer, but it drives me crazy when I see people I know going to Fort Myers, Sarasota or Bradenton for no other reason than the fact that those attorneys are ‘out of town.’
“I get it. Arcadia is a small town, but small town does NOT mean small talent. This is true across all professions: teachers, lawyers, CPAs, local government ... everything. If anything, we small-towners are wiser in the ways of the world than the out-of-towners stuck in their big-city mentality. I can fit in with a crowd in Tampa just as easily as I can with a crowd in Arcadia. The opposite is not necessarily true. I get a handful of referrals every year from out-of-town attorneys who won’t file a lawsuit in Arcadia because they don’t get the small-town mentality.
“I was born and raised here. I’m proud to be from Arcadia. I’m here now raising my kids and running my business here by choice, not because I have to do so. Yes, things are different in small towns, but that is a GOOD thing. I did not come to that realization until much later in life.”
Advice for young attorneys?
KH: First, under no circumstances should you open your own practice right out of law school. I know there are those out there who will disagree with me on this, but trust me: DON’T DO IT!
“Second, find a good mentor. If you’re in a position to do so, go the extra mile and do some homework to pick the right mentor. If you’re family oriented and want to have a balanced life, getting mentored by a lawyer who works 12 hours a day six days a week is probably not a good idea. If you’re passionate about a specific area of law, find a mentor in that area of law. If you want to learn about the business of running a law practice, consider a self-employed, small firm owner.
“I want to be on a first-name basis with my clients. I want to know them well enough to give them a hug as they walk out the door. From the first meeting to the last, I want people to think (in a good way), ‘Wow…that’s NOT what I expected!’ I would never be able to do these things if I signed up every person with a stubbed toe who calls my office after seeing a TV commercial.”
There’s a 4:30 p.m. Oct. 4 (today) DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting at Hancock Law, 12653 SW County Road 769, Suite D, Lake Suzy. 941-979-5226.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.