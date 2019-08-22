Meet Laura Jakus: owns Downtown Signs & Graphics

Laura Jakus owns Downtown Signs & Graphics, 31 W. Magnolia, Arcadia. The DeSoto High graduate shared her vision and backstory with the Arcadian.

Question: What’s your background?

Jakus: “I was born in Port Charlotte but moved (to Arcadia) in 1988. I went into fourth-grade at Nocatee Elementary, went all they way through and graduated (DCHS) in 1998. I have two kids currently at DHS, a senior and sophomore. Both come in after school to help. This is a family owned and operated business. I’m truly blessed to be able to call this town home.

“My family and friends are always popping in and I always put them to work. But they keep coming back, because that’s what family and friends in this town do. That’s becoming a rarity now days. I worked in dental for 20 years in Port Charlotte before taking over (Downtown Signs & Graphics).”

Question: How did you get involved in signs/graphics?

Jakus: “As in any job, sometimes you just want a change. I worked in the same office since I was 19. One day the previous owner asked if I wanted to buy the shop. I was like, why not ... and here I am. I love doing artistic things, and this is definitely that. I really enjoy it.”

Question: Any surprises? Customers are saying?

Jakus: “The only true surprise is how demanding this is. But in all honesty, it should be. Every product I produce is a representation of something important in the customer’s life, whether it’s the face of their business or a gift for someone special. I’m very particular personally and I do my best to pass this onto our customers.

“I’ve had very positive responses from all who’ve bought or stopped in for ideas. I have a 54-inch professional grade, high-definition printer that has opened the door for so many opportunities. So when they have a moment to discuss possibilities, they are impressed and then start having a realm of ideas of their own that wasn’t possible in our county prior.”

Question: Best part of your trade, of self-employment?

Jakus: “Honestly, the best part is being back in my hometown. I’ve worked outside of our county for so long that it’s so nice to be ‘home.’ As for the trade, I enjoy the creativity of it. As for self-employment, it has its benefits. However, I’ve never worked as many hours or as hard before. My hours are 9-4, but I rarely have a lunch break and many days I’m here late.”

Question: Advice to those entering a new business?

Jakus: “There’s so much that goes into opening any business. I was blessed that I had the opportunity to buy a business already in the making for the past 37 years. The previous owners already built my platform.”

