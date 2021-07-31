Happy Centennial Birthday greetings went out on August 5 for V.P.C.’s long-term unofficial “Hugger,” whose career was sadly cut short last year when Covid-19 put an untimely end to not only hugging, but church gatherings as well!
We all sorely miss the happy greetings and warm hugs we were accustomed to receiving whenever we met Irene Pearcy at church.
Irene began her life in Chicago in 1921, and lived there until she married and moved to Crystal Lake, Illinois. Her early career was as an executive secretary at a local machine company. Raising her beloved son, George, however, was her primary interest—until tragedy hit when he was killed in an automobile accident as a teenager. Suffering through this tragedy would have tested anyone’s Faith, and Irene admits that it did test hers for a time. She says her loss made her question everything she had formerly believed—until God spoke to her and called her back into his flock.
Irene moved with her husband, Wilfred Joseph—called “Bud”—to Venice in 1970. Bud designed and built two homes in Venice Acres—one in which Irene, her step-son, Joe, and his daughter-in-law, Babs Pearcy now live.
The couple first joined Venice United Church of Christ, but Irene later transferred to Venice Presbyterian—where she joined Presbyterian Women and assisted in preparing and serving at the many memorial gatherings the ladies provided. Vacation Bible School could always count on Irene in the kitchen preparing snacks, and she was indispensable at the Presbyterian Women’s yard sale each year—folding and displaying linens for the week.
As the moderator of Elizabeth Circle for many years, Irene received the National Presbyterian Women’s “Honorary Life Membership,” which is a yearly award to one woman to honor faithful service to both the women’s organization and the church. Irene also regularly attended Peace River events at various member churches, their annual retreat at Day Spring Conference Center in Parrish, Presbyterian Women’s Tampa Bay programs and their annual conferences in Orlando, and Venice’s Church Women United luncheons—where she received the Key Woman Award for her service to Venice Presbyterian.
For years, Irene has been offering prayers for all of Venice Presbyterian members—through her term as Deacon, as P.W.’s Elizabeth Circle moderator, and her role as creator of the Catherine Morton Prayer Group—along with Evelyne Blount—in 2016. If there were any health problems or deaths in the church, Irene was first and foremost to send cards for birthdays, anniversaries, and bereavement and offer her prayers. I’m sure few of us will ever know the extent to which we and our loved ones have been touched and healed by the loving prayers sent to our Lord from Irene Pearcy’s lips.
