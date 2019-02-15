How did you get your start as a pastor?
“I was born and raised in a Christian family. Eleven days after I was born my mama took me to church.
As a teen I was active in my church and then after high school I went away to college at Virginia Tech. I was going to go to school there but my pastor and I and his son had went on a road trip prior to me starting Virginia Tech.
We visited Belhaven University and I didn’t have a clue what it was but upon arriving I found out that it was a Christian university. I was the first in my family to go to college. I then decided to become a biblical studies major and minored in Greek and Christian education.
I then went to graduate school at Trinity Evangelical Divinity in Illinois, where I received my master’s degree in New Testament Studies.
My wife and I then moved to Georgia where I became a banker and then an insurance agent. The Lord was tugging at me from Virginia. I eventually went to Presbyterian Theological Seminary and took a position in Winter Haven, Florida, at Hope Presbyterian Church. I was there for three years. In 1990, I came to Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, but my call to become a pastor happened early on.”
What makes your church or congregation unique?
“We are one of a kind because we are the only configuaration of people like we have in the Universe. That God put together 800 of us to call Burnt Store Presbyterian Church home. It is a wonderful challenge.”
What is the most challenging thing about what you do?
“It would have to be trying to keep the church relevant where the culture is often at war with the teaching of the church. How do we continue to maintain…?”
