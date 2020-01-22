If there is any truth to the adage that behind every great man there is a great woman, it would be revealed in the story of feisty Lil and her husband, famed jazz musician Louis Armstrong.
The saying has been used since the mid-1940s as a way to recognize the women who helped their husbands reach fame while they remained in the background as unsung heroines.
Jo Morello, multi-award-winning playwright and producer, is bringing Lil Hardin Armstrong’s story to the forefront in her new play, “Lil & Louis.”
According to Morello, Lil Armstrong, an accomplished singer, band leader, composer and often the only woman in Chicago’s hottest bands, was the woman who drove her husband to stardom. The play is scheduled to run through Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Sarasota.
In planning the play, Morello tapped the advice and wisdom of many well-known creative artists in Sarasota County, including — among others — jazz master Dick Hyman of Venice, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe founder/artistic director Nate Jacobs of Sarasota and songwriter, composer and lyricist Diana Colson of Sarasota.
It wasn’t long after Morello got the idea to produce the play that it began taking form.
“I knew who Lil Hardin Armstrong was, and I was struck with the idea of a play to tell her story after a show at the 2019 Sarasota Jazz Festival held last March,” she said. “I turned on my computer and did some research and found a picture of the Jim Cullum Jazz Band. I had just left that group at the festival. Dick Hyman was with them and they were doing an online tribute to Lil Armstrong (Her music is online at riverwalkjazz.stanford.edu). I called Dick and told him my idea, and he was encouraging. He helped me with music selection.”
Morello’s approach to putting on a new play is not how most playwrights approach it, she said. She also is producing the play. That means hiring the technical people to do sound, lighting, set design and costumes, plus the director, stage manager, back-stage crew, front-of-house and casting.
A staff member called her approach to the play “unauthorized,” she said.
Managing a 501©3 nonprofit, Morello needed funding to produce her play, as well as to hire all those aforementioned people.
“Usually, a person writes a play and sends it to theaters hoping to have one of them interested in producing it,” she said. “I had already written plays and would write this one. I wrote to the Florida Director of Cultural Affairs and requested a grant to conduct research and create the play that would outreach to several areas. The state initially approved it for $25,000.”
Cast and crew were her next consideration.
“As for finding staff, I knew Chuck Smith, a theatrical director in Chicago who directs a play once a year at WBTT, and I contacted him,” she said. “Since the play was not yet written, he asked to at least see the first act before making a decision, and he later said he liked it. I then hired actors, musicians and a choreographer for music and dance, and technicians.
“I knew there would be all African-American actors, and I decided where I thought the play belonged for its artistic home. I went to Julie Leach, executive director of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. She went to Nate Jacobs, founder and artistic director, and he agreed that WBTT would be the play’s artistic home. WBTT is an in-kind sponsor and donated space. Jacobs and Leach remained as consultants for the play.
Smith was on board to direct the play but had to withdraw from it for medical reasons. Harry Bryce stepped in to replace him as the director.
“Both Smith and Bryce have strong ties to Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, where the play was developed,” Morello said. “We’re thrilled to have such a deep well of talent in our community. We are incredibly sad about losing Chuck while he recuperates. At the same time, we’re delighted that Harry was available and has so capably picked up the reins.
“Bryce has developed visionary works as a director, choreographer, writer and arts educator for over 30 years,” winning numerous awards, including the Carter G. Woodson Award of Merit for Lifetime Achievements in Performing Arts.
At WBTT, Bryce has directed nine shows, including “Dearly Departed” and “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Regarding “Lil & Louis,” Bryce said, “It’s always an honor to bring to life great writing about iconic figures in our history who happen to be African American,’ Morello said in a press release. Bryce added: “‘I am also honored to be working with such talented people.’”
When Morello needed to find actors, she put out a casting call online to a backstage website.
“Kristofer Geddie, Venice Theater’s general manager and director of diversity, called me and asked me what I would do about housing,” Morello said. “He said I probably would not find actors locally. The need for six actors was critical. Louis Armstrong is a well-known person and I had to get a singer that could act.”
Morello said Chuck Smith knew one — Joe Plummer of Chicago. Plummer was living here with friends who put him up in December and January and has been available for rehearsals as Louis Armstrong. She listed the actors and their credits in a press release.
When seeking to find someone to play Lil, Morello had to consider Louis’ height. Because Louis was short, she needed Lil to be short, too. Morello knew Marta McKinnon from the Starlite Players, where Morello had put on plays a few years ago. Leach called and told Morello that McKinnon, who had played the lead in WBTT’s “Little Shop of Horrors,” was back in town. Morello signed her up to play Lil.
Andrea Coleman portrays Lil’s friend, Mae Brady, and dancer, Mae Alix. Coleman is a veteran of musical theater as a dancer, singer, actor, director, choreographer and teacher. She performed recently in “Ain’t Misbehavin’ at Manatee Players.
Michael Kinsey plays drummer Red Saunders. His long list of credits includes performances at WBTT, Asolo Rep, Florida Studio Theatre, freeFall Theatre Company, Historic Asolo Theater, The Players of Sarasota and Starlite Players.
Yvonne (Ronin) Lyles plays Lil’s mother, Decie. The Sarasota resident has acquired extensive experience as an actor, singer, dancer, choreographer, director, puppeteer, musician, teacher and voice artist in New York, Vermont and elsewhere. She appeared in “The Amen Corner” at WBTT in 2019.
Donovan Whitney portrays musicians Jelly Roll Morton, Zutty Singleton and King Oliver. New to this area, he has garnered regional credits, most recently in “Immuration” for Theatre Odyssey (2019).
Hyman, an NEA Jazz Master, is music adviser for the play. Acclaimed trumpeter Randy Sandke is music director and has assembled a six-piece jazz band to record songs for the play. Vocal coach is Steven Phillips, director of music ministries at First Presbyterian Church. Michael Treni, a jazz trombonist, music educator, playwright and music publisher, is audio adviser. Choreographer Brentney J is a dancer/singer/actor/choreographer who performs with WBTT.
Dramaturg Jack Gilhooley is a much-awarded and produced playwright and educator with two Fulbright awards and a lengthy list of national and international productions.
To record songs for the show, Sandke assembled the Lil & Louis Jazz Band: Peter BarenBregge, reeds; Herb Bruce, trombone; Bob Page, piano; Ken Salvo, banjo and guitar; Howie Smith, tuba; and pianist Roy Gerson.
All ran smoothly with the production plans for a while, until it didn’t.
“When WBTT agreed to be the play’s artistic home, we did two performances of a workshop production — script in hand with song and dance — this past March as part of the Sarasota Jazz Festival,” Morello said. “Then the state pulled the grant.”
She wouldn’t give up; the production was self-funded. She stripped off the idea of outreach and scaled back on the production, but the state said she should rewrite the play and resubmit the grant as a full production rather than as a partial one as was the first grant.
“They approved it as of July 1, 2019, this time as a $25,000 match by June 30, 2020. It must be done or we lose the grant,” she said.
It was too late to find a venue to put on the play.
“All the theater spaces we considered had already been booked for their seasons,” Morello said. “We became even more unauthorized by going to a church. We knew that First Presbyterian Church of Sarasota had a newly renovated Fellowship Hall, and they agreed to let us put on our play there for its four-day run. There are different technical challenges with lighting and the size of the stage, but we are able to overcome them.”
Morello listed the sponsors for the play.
“ The January 2020 production is sponsored in part by the state and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, Caldwell Trust Company, The Exchange, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, Eisenberg Lehman, One Stop Housing, First Presbyterian Church and the Jazz Club of Sarasota.
She is hopeful they will receive the matching $25,000 by June 30, even though some of that appeal will be after the play’s January run.
First Presbyterian Church is located at 2050 Oak St., in Sarasota. Tickets are $38, plus fees. For tickets and more information, visit: lilandlouis.com.
