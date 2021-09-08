Emily Sarnecke and Dee Feeney are regulars working in every capacity with Epiphany Catholic Council of Women. Emily is chair of the fashion show scheduled for Nov. 10. For tickets to the fashion show, phone Emily at 941-485-6983.
This is the official check-in crew at the Epiphany Cathedral summer Games and Fun afternoon. In back are, from left, Karen Reiner-Hayes and Joan Schnieder. Seated are Edna Rohan and Martha Graver. These ladies were also in charge of raffle tickets and fashion show tickets.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Betsy White, Barbara Googin, Loretta Schwaner and Lois Carcare make sure all the desserts are plated and ready to enjoy. Lois is co-president of the Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women.
Sun PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
Kathleen Englert, Georgia Bone, Pat Cotrone and Fran Frederick are ready for an afternoon of bridge, lunch and fun. Fran is co-president of the Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women.
What better way to beat the heat than to spend an afternoon with friends in an air conditioned place? Members and friends of the Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women spent four hours playing games, eating lunch and enjoying friendship.
Among many church groups, getting together for cards and games is a tradition. For Catholic churches, add bingo to the mix. These annual and sometimes even monthly and weekly get-togethers are a tonic that invite socializing.
The events have always included lunch or dessert pot lucks. Check the most popular cookbooks and you are sure to find some, “Mom’s Pot Luck Supper” recipes.
Food Channel addicts hear about these recipes from regulars like the Pioneer Woman. Many readers have favorite recipes, too. It is fun to recognize a Jell-O salad or a banana bread made popular in the ’50s.
The members of Epiphany Cathedral, under the leadership of co-presidents Lois Carcare and Fran Frederick, use their skills to sponsor events like the Fun and Games Afternoon. While an afternoon of cards and games seems simple, it includes hours of planning.
There are lunches to order, tickets to sell, phone calls for pot luck participants, setting up tables, chairs, greeters, raffle ticket sales, and everyone’s favorite, clean up.
The members work like a well-oiled machine bringing joy to each other in the tradition of church women through the ages. We are grateful to have them in Venice.
Mark your calendars
This year on Sept. 11, join with neighbors and friends for a Remembrance of 9/11 at Patriots Park. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. and will include prayers, speakers and music. Most of all, it will be a time of reflection.
Please bring your own chair. All are invited.
Some of our best
The special people of this week are the members of Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women. They are like a band of warriors working together with fundraising goals to benefit the Epiphany Community and others in Venice.
Their work includes hosting and serving food at special events at the Cathedral. Members serve as greeters in church and volunteer for ministries like helping immigrants in Immokalee and collecting donations for The Twig and Our Mother’s House.
The women strive to answer the mission of Epiphany Cathedral to be the heart and hands of Christ on earth. Epiphany CCW members make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net
