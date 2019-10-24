Each day new neighbors move into the West Villages communities, many with fascinating backgrounds and professions
MUSICIAN KEN SALVO
If you live in IslandWalk, chances are you have seen Salvo perform.
Before he moved to Florida, he lived in New Jersey where he played and won a Grammy with Vince Giordano's Nighthawks.
Salvo is an avid fan of Dixieland Jazz, starting with the guitar before switching to banjo.
“I started guitar lessons at 10 years old,” Salvo said.
Like many people, he raised a family but continued to play music. He met Giordano in the 1980s, but he didn't join the Nighthawks until 2005.
“I felt honored to play with them, I loved the band from day one,” Salvo said.
Working with Giordano he performed at the “Prairie Home Companion” radio show where the Nighthawks performed with with Leon Redbone.
Salvo says that it was a rush playing for such a large crowd.
The Nighthawks were also featured on the first album for HBO's "Boardwalk Empire" show which takes place in 1920s Atlantic City at the start of Prohibition Era and is about the exploits of crime boss Enoch “Nucky” Thompson.
The first album, which the band is featured on, won a Grammy in 2011. He played with Giordano until he moved to IslandWalk in 2017, and now plays locally.
You can still catch him playing down in Cape Coral on Saturday nights and even right at IslandWalk.
WINE MAKERS CINDY AND JACK SPROEHNLE
If you've attended an event at Gran Paradiso and won a door prize you may have gotten a bottle of wine made by the Sproehnles who moved to the area three years ago from Ohio.
Along with red wine, Cindy makes Limoncello which is a lemon liquor. Cindy says its easier to make Limoncello in Florida because of the available citrus.
The wine is handled by Jack and is made in Parrish with his partner. Jack mainly focuses on red wine because cold stabilization, part of the process, is not easy in Florida because of the warm weather.
The couple gets grapes flown in and make a wide variety of reds, including pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon and zinafadel.
“(We do) blends of all those and create various crazy things,” Jack said.
The pair also judge wines and have part of the American Wine Society since 1989. Jack was certified in 1996 and Cindy got hers in 2015.
“It was always a goal,” Cindy said.
Jack had been judging since 1996 and during his judging he realized he could make his own wine. He said that about 70 percent of those who judge were making wine.
They brought the love of making wine making to Gran Paradiso.
They aren’t interested in selling, just giving out and donating their wines.
On occasion they'll travel to judge, but not as much as before.
Jack says that it’s a good hobby to have in retirement and a good way to meet others.
FORMER TV CAMERA MAN GEORGE WASIELKE
George Wasielke, 89, who worked in television and has two Emmys, lives in IslandWalk and is father of Ross the Mentalist, who also lives in the same community.
During his time at NBC, George earned two Emmys for his coverage at the Olympics during the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul.
George is from Queens, New York, so he took a job at Radio City where he worked his way up.
He started out as an assistant cameraman and did work as a boom operator, sound for NBC radio and as a cameraman. He got the job at SNL because he knew how to operate a boom microphone.
“I did the first 10 years of Saturday Night Live,” he said.
In addition to SNL, George also did camera work for David Letterman who hosted his own late night show. George says Letterman featured him twice on air and that one of those was for National Pea Soup Day.
Later in his career George did work with the PGA and the LPGA. He retired in 1988 and moved to IslandWalk about five or six years ago.
AUTHOR BRYAN STEVERSON
Renaissance resident Bryan Steverson, 77, is a lifelong baseball fan, and this passion led him to writing three books on the subject.
Steverson's take on baseball is a bit different, bringing together religion and America's pastime.
The 77-year-old lives and breathes baseball and knows almost everything about the sport.
"I've been a baseball fan my entire life," Steverson said.
A Cincinnati Reds fan, turned Tampa Bay Rays fan, for him it's all about the game.
Steverson is a historian and part of the Society for American Baseball Research as well as the Baseball Hall of Fame and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
Steverson, who was an engineer, says he's never stopped compiling stories, but about 14 years ago he decided to publish them. Steverson's stories are an add-on to the lore and stories many already know about players.
Two of his books are based on faith, while the third is a look at Negro League Baseball players.
Two examples where religion and baseball intersect: Hank Aaron had scriptures above his bed and the Rev. William Greason, who played with the Negro League, left after a promise he made to God while fighting on Iwo Jima to became a pastor.
Steverson has been awarded the Norman "Tweed" Webb Award for Lifetime Achievement for his research in the Negro Leagues.
"Baseball has made a difference for men of color, women and it can be applied to life," Steverson said.
HALL OF FAMER GARY SPINAZZE
IslandWalk resident Gary Spinazze, 68, a Corvetter enthusiatist and would-be golfer has a special honor.
In November 2018 Spinazze was inducted into the Frozen Food Hall of Fame, part of the The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association.
The frozen food hall of fame began in 1990 and while it doesn’t have a physical location, leaders in the frozen food and refrigerated food industry are honored annually.
Spinazze spent some 40 years working in supermarkets across the Midwest including Roundy’s Supermarket, Rich Foods, Spartan Foods and Nash Finch, where he retired in 2013 as vice president of vendor relations.
“It’s humbling, it’s a big industry and you take it for granted,” Spinazze said.
Spinazze serves as a board member for the order of Zerocrats and judges grocery competitions. He does plenty locally as well, he runs the Vettes for Vets event in the West Villages.
GAME DESIGNER ANDY GEREMIA
New to Grand Palm, Andy Geremia brought his new board game Maze Racers to the area.
Geremia, who designed his game four years ago, won a contest to bring his game to life. The idea came from his family game nights, he has three daughters all close in age.
“I had three girls within 32 months of each other,” Geremia said.
The game is simple. It started out as a cereal box with cut straws. Geremia says he developed several prototypes including large versions.
Maze racers challenges two players to create mazes and have a marble race through the created maze. The players switch mazes and race each other’s mazes — the first player to reach the other side of the maze wins.
The maze is created on magnetized tray with foam pieces, the designs are endless and its up to the creator.
Geremia also created a handful of social games for adults based on sports and drinking.
PLAYWRIGHT VINCE SCARSELLA
Another West Villages author is Vince Scarsella who moved to IslandWalk in 2018. The former lawyer turned author turned playwright also started a drama group in the community.
He says being a fiction writer is much harder than practicing law. Even so, he has had eight novels published. His “The Lawyers Gone Bad,” was born from his the failed attempt to write a television series.
Scarsella has found that writing a play is much harder than writing fiction. He submitted his first play to Road Less Traveled Productions in Buffalo, New York in 2010. “Hate Crime” is about a black lawyer representing a white supremacist.
But "Practical Time Travel," has been his most successful show. Performed first in Lakeland, the show was brought to IslandWalk earlier this year. The play tells the story of a man who buys a book to try time travel to go back and change his life.
Scarsella would love to see the show performed by his West Villages neighbors at some point — along with other originals he's created.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.