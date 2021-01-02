From new homes to alligators, crocodiles and a lot of travel and entertainment, working at this newspaper had been akin to acquiring a few more college degrees with the bonus of many new friends.
When I first began my association with this paper in 1995, I was a freelancer, writing about real estate in the area. I had an economics degree from Sweet Briar College in Virginia where I had travel and political columns on the Sweet Briar News.
Reporter Jeffrey Aarons had done an article on my then new house which is extremely energy efficient and certified good for 350 mph winds.
I was asked to write a piece about that year’s Junior League decorator show house in Sarasota. Based on that and possibly some desperation to fill the reporter vacancy, I started right away. Venice was in a growth spurt with all sorts of new developments going up in the area from Osprey to Englewood.
Having just survived nearly a year of new home construction, I was in my element. The editor who hired me was John Edmondson. He left a few years later to go on to start his own paper in Marshville, North Carolina a few years later. Bob Vedder was the publisher and the founder of the chain which had begun with the Gondolier with the late Derek Dunn-Rankin. He was the first of several publishers from this chain of papers to be added to the Hall of Fame of publisher members of the Florida Press Association. His son David, his associate Byron Vedder and Byron’s son Bob all are on that hallowed list of leaders in Florida’s newspaper association.
With my “vast” journalism experience at Sweet Briar, I jumped into my real estate section with both feet. Within a few months I asked if I could learn the paper’s layout program. I had already done the layout for some books in the craft field and wanted to learn about newspaper layout.
I did not want to be paid for that. I just thought it would be fun to learn about it. I was happy with my beat which I could do on my own hours as long as the real estate page was filled every Saturday.
Once seated at the copy desk playing at the design of my page, I happened to overhear that the paper was seeking a full-time reporter to replace someone who was moving away. I went over to John and asked if he thought I could do that job. This time I did not have to write anything. I just had to show up the next day. I guess they were desperate.
I continued doing real estate but was assigned to cover the school board and then, whatever else might be needed. There was an occasional fire or traffic accident and so many other things happening in the immediate Venice area.
While I had been coming to Venice annually since 1966, I still had a lot to learn about this magical place. For research I could look through old bound copies of the paper and visit the Triangle Inn for additional information on the area. Dorothy Korwek was in charge back then and was an enormous help.
When an investment group came to town with a gambling boat, “The Vegas in Venice,” I was the one assigned to cover that. While I loved boating, going out in the Gulf on an old boat with an additional top deck, was a bit out of my comfort zone. I had not worried about the added top deck until I tracked down the former Goodtime II captain and he proceeded to tell me that I would not leave the dock on that boat with the additional deck.
That boat had gone from Cleveland to Philadelphia where it operated as a dinner boat until purchased by the Vegas in Venice group and rebuilt with an extra deck to accommodate the gambling machines. At least they were on the lower deck. But then I talked to the man who was captain of the Venice boat and learned that sailing the ship down the Atlantic coast and over to Venice was scary whenever the weather was rough because of that extra deck.
I probably had been on that boat when still living in the Cleveland area. Fortunately I only had to go out on it a few times in Venice and never in stormy weather. Environmentalists eventually succeed in ridding Venice of the boat and I was able to get on to more fun and safer stories.
This paper’s former arts and leisure editor, Dorothy Lippstreuer had become a friend at the paper and knowing my background in theater backstage — not on stage — at college, she would often ask me to join her at some of the area theaters. Eventually she had me reviewing shows in Sarasota because she no longer wanted to drive that far at night. In addition to that, she also covered travel. This paper had a separate travel section for many years. It was funded by several local travel agencies and with all the retirees here, it was one of the paper’s most popular sections.
And that leads me to or at least “toward” the crocodile story I mentioned earlier.
When Dorothy retired, I was moved into her job as travel and leisure editor. As a widow with no ties, it was perfect a fit. I was on salary and if I wanted to work 80 hours a week, I could. It didn’t cost the paper any more money. I was soon covering all the theaters in the area plus all the museums and tourist sites. Our paper’s Let’s Go section began as a special section at this paper. Play previews and reviews went there and in the middle of that paper, a road trip spread that put a lot of extra miles on my car as I visited all the tourist attractions from Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden and the Miami Seaquarium to Walt Disney World and Universal and Busch Gardens to Jungle Gardens and the Ringling Museum in Sarasota.
Linda Carson (ABC7) and I were the first two area reporters to tour Ca d’Zan when it reopened after a six-year renovation.
The travel section remained too and I soon figured that because Dorothy went on a lot of cruises, I better learn about cruises too. Even though I loved boating, I was not so sure I wanted to be in the middle of an ocean on the Titanic or the Andrea Doria. When Norwegian Cruise Lines invited me for a two-day trip to Nassau and back, I figured I could handle that.
Trips that were farther afield but that might be of interest to our readers, took me to places like New Orleans which, was so badly damaged in 2005 by Katrina.
Finally — the alligator tale.
I was in North New Orleans on a press junket in 2004 with several travel writers. We were taken to museums and historical sites and to an alligator farm where we learned how they are farm-raised in that state in order to control the population — something that cannot be done in Florida because Florida has native crocodiles in the southern part of the state. That the two species are so similar in appearance is the reason it cannot be open season on alligators. Someone might kill a crocodile by mistake. And so that is the long way to why a crocodile could find its way to Punta Gorda or Englewood (that happened just a few years ago) and one day even to Venice. There are several photos with the crocodile story. Compare the shape of the snout to that of an alligator. It is a good idea to keep your distance from either one as they can run 25 mph for short bursts if they want to.
And that is why you cannot take up alligator hunting in this state. As you head into what hopefully will be a better year, watch out for gators AND crocs and wear your mask.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.