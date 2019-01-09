It doesn’t take much effort when at regional beaches — or even construction sites — to find sand, water, or shark teeth.
The teeth found are generally not arriving via a shark’s dentist office just off Venice Pier. Most are thousands or even millions of years old — predating George Washington, the Pyramids of Egypt and even humans.
Fossil expert and educator Jayson Kowinsky explained why so many teeth are discovered in the region — even in construction sites.
“The shark teeth found around the Venice area are not actually from living sharks, but are fossilized prehistoric shark teeth,” he said.
Away from the shoreline, it is not uncommon to find shark teeth miles inland — even far up the Peace River. Much of Florida was once under ocean waters.
Venice is known as the Shark Tooth Capitol of the World with a variety of teeth washing ashore every day — with hobbyists and professionals shifting through the sands for a sharp treasure.
It is also one of the main reasons the annual Shark’s Tooth Festival is set in Venice. The next is April 12-14. Updated prices, times and vendors will be available at www.sharkstoothfest.com.
Shark teeth are “the most common preserved remains,” Kowinsky said.
“This is due to the fact that they are very dense, and sharks lose 10,000s of them throughout their lifetime. Add up millions of sharks losing tens of thousands of teeth over millions of years, and you get a lot of preserved shark teeth,” he said.
Maybe shark need a dental program.
“Sharks actually have really weird mouths,” he said. “Their gums constantly produce teeth and are like conveyor belts. The oldest teeth are in the front which are used to chomp on food. These teeth are loosely connected and regularly fall out. Rows of younger teeth behind the older teeth replace them,” he explained.
So to do the math, sharks can have 40 to 50 rows of teeth often falling out.
“An estimate by scientists is around 25,000 to 50,000 teeth lost in one lifetime,” Kowinsky said. “A bull shark lives for around 12 years, so a lower estimate puts a bull shark at five lost teeth per day! The tooth fairy is working overtime on sharks!”
Many of those teeth will be on display or for sale at the April festival. This year, it is being run by Sarasota County Special Olympics.
“I’m very excited,” Sarasota County Special Olympics Director Randy Klinger said. “I was able to participate in the festival last year. As an observer is it has a small-town feel. It’s something there for everyone.”
There will be games for younger children; more than a hundred arts and crafts vendors along with the many fossil vendors — with about 30 fossil vendors there in 2018.
“The fossils can get really expensive, but there are also price-points for kids who want to buy little shark’s teeth necklaces,” Klinger said.
He said the organization is seeking volunteers for the event, held at Venice Airport Festival Grounds.
Klinger said it is fascinating to think about how old the fossils are.
“It’s prehistoric. ... It’s a unique opportunity for people to find things that are millions and millions of years old,”
Kowinsky runs www.fossilguy.com and lives in Pittsburgh much of the year, but he travels to search for fossils.
“I usually go to Florida for a long weekend each winter, which happens to be peak fossil hunting season. Sometimes I will also go in the spring to dive off the beach and enjoy the quaint town of Venice,” he said.
It’s not uncommon for shark teeth to be discovered throughout the lands of Florida when people dig dirt for new property or small gardens. Most of the state was under water and sharks like the megalodon swam where humans now walk.
Popular places to hunt for shark teeth include the Peace River, he said.
“The rivers inland are great places to hunt for fossil shark teeth, as water erodes the teeth out of the river banks and into the river,” Kowinsky said.
And while megalodon teeth are impressive, they aren’t necessarily rare, he said.
“Actually, megalodon teeth are pretty common. These sharks were very common in the area millions of years ago, as scientists think it was a birthing area for these sharks,” he said.
But because the teeth are larger, they don’t tend to wash up on shore — and, he said — they tend to break apart. Finding a large megalodon tooth in good shape is, however, more rare.
“One can purchase a nice 5 inch megalodon tooth for under $100 on ebay. Now, when they get exceptionally big (over 6.5 inches), or are exceptionally well-preserved, their price skyrockets,” he said.
But Kowinsky doesn’t buy fossils himself.
“I enjoy going out and finding them, even though that means I will never find a perfect 7-inch megalodon.”
