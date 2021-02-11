Members of the Jewish Congregation of Venice celebrated Tu B Shevat (New Year of the Trees) by dining outside under the trees at the JCV on Thursday, Jan. 28, when the holiday which began on Jan. 27 ended at sundown on Jan. 28.
