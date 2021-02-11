Dining under the trees

Debbie and Lou Jefko celebrate the New year of the Trees by dining al fresco at the Jewish Congregation of Venice on Jan. 28. Both Lou and Debbie are on the Board of Directors and Debbie is the President of Sisterhood.

 PHOTO BY JUDY HARAN

Members of the Jewish Congregation of Venice celebrated Tu B Shevat (New Year of the Trees) by dining outside under the trees at the JCV on Thursday, Jan. 28, when the holiday which began on Jan. 27 ended at sundown on Jan. 28.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments