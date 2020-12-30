For many Venice Theatre fans, the annual production of the theater’s commissioned adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, “A Christmas Carol” is not just one more present but as important as the family Christmas decorations and Christmas dinner.
This year’s production was canceled because of the pandemic but the theater kindly provided production photos from last year’s presentation.
Last year was the 20th annual production, the 18th with the theater’s producing executive director Murray Chase at the helm, Michelle Kasanofsky as musical director and her husband Neil Kasanofsky in his 17th appearance in the show, most often as Christmas Present although in the 2018 production he also portrayed Fezziwig.
This year, the theater’s multi-talented scenic designer, Tim Wisgerhof, portrayed Fezziwig.
Also appearing in this classic for the 17th year was Melissa Hunek whose talents as a singer and actress warranted her a front-page feature in an Our Town section back in 2001, when she was 9. She had begun her acting career as the Real Rabbit in “The Velveteen Rabbit” at what was then still called “Venice Little Theatre.”
Hunek also was in her fourth year with the Sarasota Youth Opera. She was taken with performing at the ripe old age of 3, according to her father.
One more longtime veteran of this show is Eric Watters, who is now the theater’s development director but also was known for years as this city’s “song-and-dance man” for all the shows he personally wrote and
