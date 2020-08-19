MERIDA, YUCATAN — The secretaries of tourism in the Mundo Maya Mexico Region which includes Campeche, Chiapas, Quintana, Roo, Tabasco and Yucatán approved an alliance “where government, private initiative and community will work together, will strengthen tourism and promote social integration, the feeling of identity, and contributes to better economic conditions for the inhabitants of the region by promoting a constant flow of regional, national and international visitors,” according to a news release.
In signing the document, it noted the national pride and privilege of having the Mayan culture as a heritage in Southeast Mexico, including Chichén Itzá.
“The actions of this alliance will actively involve the communities so that the management of their resources for tourism activities are sustainable,” the news release said. “To accomplish this, the communities will take seminars and training about development and consolidation of tourism products, customer care and service for different tourism products such as: leisure, culture, ecotourism and adventure, diving, cruises, and business, among others.”
The alliance will train tourism industry companies to help recover from COVID-19 fiscal damage.
Katyna de la Vega, the secretary of tourism for Chiapas, said it is time for a new era of tourism in the region.
“Chiapas is the spirit of the Mayan World and it will always be committed to the development of this magnificent region of our country,” she said
“Today we are gathered for the signing of the Mundo Maya Mexico Region agreement where we join efforts to project this rich and beautiful region; thus, united, we will achieve more in terms of promotion, strengthening and seeking well-being for our communities and prosperity,” said Marisol Vanegas, secretary of tourism of Quintana Roo.
“The crisis that we are experiencing is unprecedented and the consequences go far beyond the health situation that has hit our tourism industry significantly,” said Michelle Fridman, the Ministry of Tourism Development (Sefotur) of Yucatán. “We are facing the most difficult and challenging moment in its history, however every crisis brings opportunities, finding the union, the coincidence in the sum of efforts, will be instrumental to move forward; and that is what we are doing today with this Mundo Maya Region alliance, rebuilding our destinations, learning to do better tourism and reshape what we can do better, in a more sustainable way, in a more responsible way and with better practices.”
For more information, visit yucatan.travel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.