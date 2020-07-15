LAKE BUENA VISTA — It’s a world premiere nearly a century in the making.
This “runaway train” opened in March and then was derailed, thanks to COVID-19.
On July 11, it finally reopened. Park reservations are needed.
When Mickey Mouse burst upon the silver screen in 1928 as the star of “Steamboat Willie,” he changed the world of entertainment forever. With his childlike innocence, impish sense of humor and plucky attitude, Mickey is adored the world over and has become a cultural icon synonymous with Disney.
Through all of his many adventures, though, there’s one thing Mickey has never done: star in his own ride-through attraction in a Disney theme park.
That changed on March 4 with the debut of “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway” inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
In this new family adventure, guests go through the movie screen inside the park’s re-creation of the Chinese Theatre and into the whimsical world of Disney Television Animation’s Emmy Award-winning“Mickey Mouse” cartoon shorts. There they discover why “mouse rules apply” and anything can — and does — happen.
With an original “Mickey Mouse” story by Walt Disney Imagineering featuring the new song “Nothing Can Stop Us Now,” Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is a celebration of Disney heritage and a showcase for state-of-the-art storytelling and attraction design.
It’s an experience for the entire family, from grandparents to grandchildren and everyone in between — full of surprises and fun befitting those true originals, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.
Anything can happen
Families are ushered inside the theater for the premiere of a new “Mickey Mouse” cartoon short, “Perfect Picnic.” In the story, Mickey and Minnie set off on a journey to find the best spot for a romantic picnic, taking their little red convertible for a drive through Runnamuck Park.
Little do they know Pluto has accidentally stowed away in the trunk of their car, so when the roadster hits a bump and the dutiful dog flies out … mayhem ensues.
It’s at this point Disney magic brings guests through the movie screen and into the cartoon world, where they join Engineer Goofy on a train ride on the Runnamuck Railroad, following Mickey and Minnie through the park on their quest for that perfect picnic.
And with Goofy at the helm, what could possibly go wrong? A lot, actually, as along their journey guests will stampede through the Wild West; visit a carnival; avoid a swirling twister; escape an exploding volcano; dive over a waterfall, and much more.
It’s up to Mickey and Minnie to keep guests out of trouble, all while poor Pluto tries to catch up and bring them their picnic basket.
The attraction features a combination of physical sets, Audio-Animatronics figures, animated media and projection-mapping techniques, all syncing in time with trackless vehicles and a jaunty musical score.
The attraction experience is an all-encompassing environment full of rich and varied storytelling. Guests have the freedom to look in all directions and may see different details depending on which vehicle they ride in and where they’re sitting within each vehicle.
Several scenes make transformations right before guests’ eyes by combining theatrical effects in ways never seen before on a Disney attraction.
Projections are used across multi-plane scenic flats and dimensional sets to provide depth of field while still maintaining a cartoon aesthetic.
Disney Imagineers experimented with new printing and painting techniques in ultraviolet light, mixing them with scenic elements and projections to create an environment evoking the vibrant, hyper-reality of a “Mickey Mouse” cartoon.
Trackless vehicles that carry guests through Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway are anthropomorphic; they become their own characters in the story, each reacting differently to the action as it unfolds around them with their own specific animation programming.
In one scene, they scurry away in fear from a volcano, while in another they dance in formation to music.
Audio-Animatronics figures appear throughout the attraction, giving guests up-close encounters with beloved Disney characters.
Play along
The Play Disney Parks mobile app now features a new trivia game in celebration of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and the new Mickey Shorts Theater.
Mickey & Minnie’s Trivia Time — Mouse Rules Apply! gives guests the chance to play together and test their knowledge of Mickey and friends, featuring animations inspired by the “Mickey Mouse” cartoon shorts.
Guests playing the game discover five trivia packs containing hundreds of questions, from “Steamboat Willie” all the way to today. Some of these trivia packs are available prior to arriving at the attraction to help guests prepare for their journey into Mickey & Minnie’s cartoon world, while others can be unlocked after experiencing Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, extending the fun.
Guests can also earn special new digital achievements in the app, including the “Runner-Away” achievement at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and the “Short Stuff” achievement at Mickey Shorts Theater.
