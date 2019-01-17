ENGLEWOOD — Alaina Milantoni waited all night before her time finally came.
With Lemon Bay (12-5-2) leading Booker (0-11-1) 8-0 on senior night, the talented Manta Rays kept funneling the ball to Milantoni and the rest of the senior class. Milantoni remained unselfish, setting up her fellow seniors while picking up a pair of assists early in the first half.
But with the game just minutes away from ending due to the mercy rule, Milantoni finally called her own number. She corralled the ball to the left of the six-yard box, eluded the defender before cranking a shot underneath the Tornadoes’ keeper. It was her first goal of the season, and the third Lemon Bay goal she helped facilitate in the team’s 12-0 win Thursday.
“I saw it coming across the box and I saw an opportunity and I shot,” Milantoni said. “I was looking forward to it the whole night. I was just happy the entire time, seeing all my teammates work together and see all the seniors get goals.”
Lemon Bay out-shot an injury-ravaged Booker team 41-0, scoring four times in the first ten minutes to set a one-sided tone.
“It was exciting to watch them play tonight because they all were real hungry to get that goal that maybe they didn’t get during the season,” Lemon Bay head coach Katie Cook said. “Alaina was great on the outside feeding balls in. She scored her goal and was a team player and helped other people get what they needed.”
The Mantas peppered Booker goalkeeper DeAsia Ige all night. While Ige came up with 12 saves, the Lemon Bay barrage was too much. The game was called at halftime with Manta Rays far exceeding the mercy rule in a 12-0 victory, their largest of the season.
“The best part about games like this is seeing them together on the field, supporting each other and helping them achieve goals that maybe they didn’t accomplish earlier,” Cook said. “They all looked to help each other do that during this game.”
Eight different Manta Rays scored a goal Thursday. The team made sure that every senior finished the regular season with at least one goal, including Milantoni.
“A common thread (amongst this senior class) has been support and encouragement,” said Cook. “They have been such leaders academically because they are so good at prioritizing and getting stuff done.”
While Thursday’s effort was all about the seniors, Cook and the Manta Rays will rely heavily on young captain Lauren Ragazzone when they begin their playoff push next week. Ragazzone finished with a hat trick Thursday, completing her remarkable sophomore campaign with a team-high 27 goals. Ragazzone, whose parents graduated from Lemon Bay and now coach the junior varsity team, will look to lead the Manta Rays to their first district championship since 1996.
The Lady Mantas will open the postseason at home against Island Coast at 7 p.m. next Thursday. Until then, Cook will bring her team’s focus back to the fundamentals.
“We always focus on basics,” said Cook. “Everything in our program is about doing the little things cleanly – trapping a cross to your body, making sure you play the ball on the ground, moving off the ball. We feel like if we can do that cleanly, the other stuff will come. With this team, we have a chance to win a district championship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.