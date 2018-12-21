ENGLEWOOD — Millennium Physician Group is cementing its footprint in Englewood.
Construction are working on a two-acre property on the 3000 block of South McCall Road that will become the future site of a 25,537-square-foot medical office center. The building has no address yet, according to county officials, but it is between Lemon Bay Animal Hospital and McCall Plaza, directly across from Sunfresh Produce.
Construction of the “Millennium New Medical Office Building” will cost $3.5 million to complete. The project is still working its way through the building permitting process, according to Charlotte County records.
Initially, the new offices in Englewood will house 10 Millennium health care providers and 60 employees. Besides doctors, the office complex will have an extended-hours walk-in clinic, laboratories and other medical services.
“We are growing exponentially,” said Liza Fernandez, Millennium communications director.
Millennium expects construction to be complete in 12 to 18 months.
