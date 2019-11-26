$1 million donation to Wildlife Center

VENICE — A little exposure led to a big gift for the Wildlife Center of Venice.
And that gift is leading to a new name for the regional organization.
A Nokomis couple read about the organization in a newspaper story, toured the facility and then decided to donate $1 million.
A ceremony Tuesday in Nokomis made it official.
The Wildlife Center of Venice is now The Paul A. Gross and Veronica H. Gross Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida.
Director of Operations Pamela Defouw said they saw a few media reports on the center and decided they wanted to check it out.
“They toured the center ... then pledged the million,” Defouw said. “I was floored. I was blown away. It’s more enthusiasm and excitement for the mission.”
Paul and Veronica Gross said they were both in the medical industry before retiring.
“I read the article and I said: You know, this has been something that has grabbed me,” Paul Gross said Tuesday.
Paul Gross retired as the president of Humana’s hospital division and is a professor emeritus of the Medical College of Virginia along with being a civilian consultant to the surgeon general of the U.S. Air Force.
Veronica Gross spent her career as a registered nurse — working in emergency rooms and later in schools.
“I have always been involved with people, and Paul and I have always loved nature,” Veronica Gross said. “They (the center) said they have worked toward this for 15 years.”
Both have been involved in philanthropy — mainly dedicating resources toward education between scholarship and school buildings.
But there was something about the center’s mission.
“We felt that the mission and the operation of the center is something we both wanted to be involved in,” Paul Gross said. “We spent a good morning at the center — that touched us how they were rehabilitating the animals.... it made an impression.”
He said he saw what they were doing in terms of the budget: operating “on a shoestring” but doing so with strong support from its workers and volunteers.
“Their capital plan was a million dollars and I said, ‘Well, Ronnie, I want to fund that,’” Paul Gross said.
The capital campaign has yet to officially launch, Defouw said. But the million dollar donation is paying off a big chunk of its future — paying off the new property by mid-December.
Paul first visited Florida in 1952 and has lived or traveled throughout the state — from the Panhandle to Miami. It is the beauty of Florida that both he and his wife love. They have lived in Nokomis for eight years.
A major part of it is the wildlife that goes with it, he said.
“This is the first time at this stage of life that it kind of grabbed me that — one of the things that hit me is we’ve got over 900 people moving to Florida every day,” Paul Gross said.
That causes animals to be disrupted and causes injuries. Having a group with the mission of the Wildlife Center is important, both Paul and Veronica said.
The center has four full-time staff; one part time staff and 100-125 volunteers between rescuing and transporting and feeding and caring for injured animals that come into the facility.
“We’re definitely a volunteer-based organization,” Defouw said.
It rescues and rehabilitates wildlife in all of Sarasota County along with large portions of Charlotte, Lee and Manatee counties.
“The staff does a tremendous job as far as the workload. We have some really dedicated volunteers that have been with us. Some of them (like Larry Corl) have been here since the beginning,” Defouw said.
This donation will “accelerate” the mission of the center.
“I wanted to provide the funds so they could capitalize operational needs with the community at large,” Paul Gross said.
With that help, there will be the ability to invest in new devices and structures for the animals cared for and rehabilitated at the facility.
But seeing the passion of their workers and volunteers helped inspire it.
Paul and Veronica Gross heard from the center’s leadership about how it hoped to emulate other wildlife centers — especially one in Virginia which is considered the best by many factors.
Paul Gross wants them to become second-to-none, he said.
“It’s helping them fulfill a mission and a passion that each one of them as a board member and employee and volunteer have,” he said. “They want to elevate it up.”
Defouw said the new property at 925 North Jackson Road will help meet the needs of animals
“It’s exciting for us because we can expand on that — to treat the growing number of wildlife patients that we get every year,” she said.
The facility will include 10-12 structures to help with injured wildlife. Some will be large enclosures like aviaries.
The center rescues and rehabilitates birds, mammals and reptiles. The variety of devices and technology for veterinarian care for these animals add to the costs. And every year, the numbers — in terms of wildlife rescued and brought it — increase.
“A million dollars is great but we’re still talking about the operation of a new facility,” Defouw said. “The capital campaign will continue to help with that.”
“We focus 100 percent on rehabilitation,” she said. “Conserve and preserve is our mission. Everyone from our board to the staff to the volunteers is a part of that mission — that’s our primary mission — to get them back to the wild.”
The center’s cash budget is about $150,000 but that doesn’t include time the volunteers put in; in-kind gifts and services from veterinarians — often for free or at-cost.
“Our working budget in reality would be close to double that if you were to factor in generosity people give us — and support.”
To Paul and Veronica Gross, it’s about helping.
“Their mission ... is very admirable. I don’t want the funding to stand in the way of their mission,” Paul Gross said. “They have a strong passion and a strong governance and I want to be the go-between to help them go on with their mission.”
