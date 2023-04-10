Tricia LaPointe, executive director

Tricia LaPointe, executive director of Peace River Wildlife Center, shows a T-shirt with artwork from a local artist. The center is raising money for its new facility through merchandise sales and other endeavors.

 SUN PHOTOS BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Athina

Peace River Wildlife Center volunteer Sue Gilleo, who has been with the wildlife center since 2014, handles Athina the owl.

PUNTA GORDA — By the end of the year, the Peace River Wildlife Center will break ground on a $5 million facility that’s 10 times bigger than the current Punta Gorda location.

The nonprofit is open daily at 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, with 100 volunteers working out of dilapidated buildings — including some with roofs recently repaired after Hurricane Ian.


   

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments