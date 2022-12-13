Englewood — The former Blue Pagoda and Englewood Sun office building at Englewood’s West Dearborn Street will see new life as a mini golf course.
On Tuesday, without discussion, Sarasota County commissioners unanimously approved a special exception to allow Danny Duncan’s vision of building an 18-hole miniature golf course on the property, listed as 114-120 W. Dearborn Street.
Kreg Maheu, the agent for the applicant, submitted a speaker’s card for Tuesday’s meeting, but chose not to address commissioners about the proposal since they didn’t ask for one.
But during the public hearing before the county’s planning commission on Oct. 6, Maheu spoke.
“It is allowable as outdoor recreation under the special exception for commercial general (districts),” he said.
Besides the letters and emails to the planning commission, almost 75 pieces of correspondence to commissioners indicated support for Duncan’s plan with no opposition.
“I think the miniature golf course is a great idea. It will bring families to Dearborn Street, it will be a reason for people to keep returning to Dearborn Street, and all the merchants will benefit,” Linda Powers wrote, sentiments expressed by many other correspondents.
Duncan will demolish the existing structure, which suffered damage during Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, and replace it with an 18-hole miniature golf course with nine of those holes being ADA accessible.
The property is in a commercial general zoning district and is also subject to the Main Street Overlay District approved years ago to maintain standards along Dearborn Street.
Under the county’s codes, Duncan had to seek a special exception to the existing zoning for his plans rather than an actual rezoning of the property.
“Englewood is known for being a great tourism destination, with many great public outdoor nature opportunities, but very limited entertainment venues. We hope to add some new life to Dearborn Street and help contribute to the future success of this beautiful district,” Duncan wrote in his petition for the special exception.
Duncan, a Lemon Bay High graduate who grew up in Englewood, won fame for making raucous YouTube videos that feature pranks and stunts performed by Duncan and his compatriots.
He was featured in the New York Times for launching his Virginity Rocks clothing line in 2020, and has contributed thousands of dollars to several causes in the Englewood area, including paying for a prom for Lemon Bay students when COVID-19 forced the school district to cancel the official dance.
In the last few years, he has purchased other commercial property on West Dearborn, and also bought some land off River Road near the Englewood Sports Complex.
In April, Duncan and partner Neil Hershman bought the 16 Handles frozen yogurt chain, with Duncan announcing he planned to open a location in Englewood.
The last miniature golf course in Englewood, Pelican Pete’s Playground, closed in the early 2000’s and was demolished in 2005.
