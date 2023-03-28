SARASOTA - For about 50 years, the Miss Sarasota Softball tournament was a tradition in the region.
It returns as the The Miss Florida Mid-Season Softball Tournament from March 31-April 2.
It's coming back with a partnership between Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, Visit Sarasota County and Miss Sarasota Softball.
“Sarasota County is thrilled to host this incredible softball tournament and support youth athletics,” Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler stated in a news release. “As a softball enthusiast myself, I am excited to see this sport continue to grow and flourish on our home fields.”
It noted more than 100 softball teams from recreation league around Florida will take part, including teams from Miss Sarasota Softball, Miss Venice, Miss North Port and Miss Englewood, among others.
The girls will range in age from 4-17. The games will be at the Miss Sarasota Softball Complex at 17th Street Park and Fruitville Park. Admission is free.
"This tournament is a tremendous opportunity for these recreational leagues to take their teams to the next level, competitively. Hosting this tournament is a privilege, and we hope to continue to do so more often in the future,” Miss Sarasota Softball President Stephanie Roberts said. “At Miss Sarasota Softball, we feel if we support these young athletes correctly, the sport of softball can be used as a medium to assist in developing self-confidence, teamwork, integrity, and accountability. It will help guide them in a positive direction through whatever path they choose in the future."
Sarasota County is expanding 17th Street Park, a softball facility built more than 40 years ago. By 2025, it'll have eight new youth and women’s softball fields along with four multipurpose fields for soccer, lacrosse and football, the news release noted. That cost is $46 million with more phases expected in the future.
“This has always been an amazing event for the athletes and for the community, and we’re thrilled to have it back on our home fields,” Visit Sarasota County's Pete Harvey stated. “Miss Sarasota Softball has been Sarasota’s home for softball for nearly 50 years. This year, we’re highlighting that history while showcasing what we have in store for future generations.”
For more information, visit www.misssarasotasoftball.org
