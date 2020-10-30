The Miss Venice Fastpitch 8U team hasn’t lost a game with just one to play on Nov. 10.

Led by several key players including pitcher Leah Kagels, the 8U team has rolled through its competition.

Along with Kagels, Lily Jarvis, Fae Smith, Kendall Rudd, Coral Tetreault, Joey Santawasso, Frankie Santawasso, Lexi Backo, Brooklyn Sims, Isabell Crabel and Leah Herbert have helped the team to its unbeaten mark.

They are coached by Logan Tetreault, David Kagels, Brett Santawasso and Dennis Romanok.

