Missing IslandWalk dog turns up at Gran Paradiso

By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
West Villages Sun Editor
NORTH PORT — IslandWalk resident Sharon Mourlas spent her afternoon on July 25 at home with Gracie, her Yorkshire terrier.
Gracie was exhausted after she ran away on July 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Mourlas said Gracie got away from someone who was watching her and normally she doesn’t go far.
But July 22 was different and Gracie kept running — Mourlas has only had the 7-year-old Yorkshire terrier for two months.
Gracie turned up July 25 during the morning hours at Gran Paradiso.
“The dog got to the guard shack and I got the call,” Gran Paradiso Lifestyle Coordinator Loraine Welch said.
From there, staff worked to figure out who could have lost a dog. It was after a former resident checked an internet website and saw the post about Gracie.
Gracie crossed U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail from IslandWalk to Gran Paradiso.
Mourlas said it’s a miracle that — not only did the dog get across the road — but wasn’t attacked by wildlife.
Mourlas had not stopped searching for Gracie, and she says that neighbors in IslandWalk were also helpful in finding the dog.
“They were out looking for her, the community came together,” Mourlas said.
Mourlas is thankful for IslandWalk residents and Gran Paradiso staff who held onto Gracie for her.
In an email from Mourlas, she told the Sun that she had made the right choice to move to IslandWalk, she had never seen such an outpouring of support.
“I have never experienced such an outpouring of genuine care, concern and compassion,” Mourlas wrote.
She added that neighbors she had never met were bringing things to Gracie, and she was thankful for their outpouring of support.
Mourlas was thankful and never lost hope in getting Gracie back, during the three days she was missing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.