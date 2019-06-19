UPDATE: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday night the teen is located.
----
POSTED EARLIER:
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old. Austin Bruin was last seen Tuesday leaving his home on Lakeshore Circle in Port Charlotte after an argument with his mother, according to a Facebook post.
Bruin is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 pounds with short brownish blonde hair, tan skin, freckles and a thin build.
He was last seen wearing a gray Nike T-shirt, gray sweat pants, and red tennis shoes.
Anyone who has information on Bruin's location is asked to contact CCSO, 941-639-2101.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.