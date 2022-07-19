Manfred

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday he considered Tampa sites more preferable for a new Rays stadium but acknowledged that location would not be the only factor in the process.

 AP PHOTO/JAE C. HONG

Most of the recent public talk regarding a new Rays stadium has come from St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch about building near the current site as part of the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field area.

