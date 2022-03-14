WELLEN PARK — Early Monday, fans were in the warming shadows of CoolToday Park.
They had lined up a hundred deep, patiently awaiting their turn for Atlanta Braves exhibition tickets.
Major League Baseball had ended a 99-day labor dispute and it was game on, according to some at the ballpark. Grapefruit and Cactus League play starts Thursday. It was likely the same at 29 other spring parks in Florida and Arizona.
“Definitely glad it’s over,” said Wayne Walters, a newly minted Floridian living in Venice with wife Adeline. “Being our first winter down here … it’s nice.”
Finally, maybe a break for the World Series champions Braves, at least in spring training. That may have ignited added excitement Monday, as some lingered at the team’s merchandising shop for its 11 a.m. opening.
But since CoolToday Park opened in 2019, the Braves have had a one-game spring season, another season lost to COVID, the next season with limited fans — and this year a potential cancellation.
Players and owners salvaged things. Opening Day is pushed back to April 7, with all 162 games scheduled.
Not all were pleased with the labor delay.
“Baseball just keeps shooting themselves in the foot,” said Jim Alderink, a Michigan fan who in his life had visited 66 Major League Baseball parks.
“I will probably try to go to a spring training game, if I can afford gas, next year at CoolToday Park … but that will probably be the only one.”
Because the team played on cable channels before a national audience, Rachel Tenison was a diehard Atlanta Braves fan in her home state of Oklahoma.
On Monday, Tenison, her husband, Zac, and the couple’s kids were at CoolToday. The family was in North Port for spring training anticipating an end to the labor dispute, but “went to the beach, instead,” she said of last week’s initial visit.
The family was instead going to Disney World after evaluating ticket prices.
“It has been nice,” Rachel Tenison said of Southwest Florida.
