NORTH PORT — A decade ago, Karla Crabtree didn’t think she would ever become a business owner.
Now, Crabtree is the owner of Valida Salon, a sensory-inclusive mobile hair salon in North Port.
“Vilada” is Latin for validated.
The 30-year-old mother of three found it very stressful taking the kids out for haircuts.
“The world is not set up for families like mine,” Crabtree said. “I see how judgmental people can be if my kids have a little meltdown in public, and I wanted to feel validated. I knew nothing about cutting hair, so I started watching classes on the internet.”
In 2019, she started a course with Paul Mitchell in Fort Myers. Working two jobs as well as being a full-time mother, she put herself through school.
Two years later, the 30-year entrepreneur is “living her dream.”
“I had the trailer custom built with electricity and plumbing … I wanted to offer services for those with autism and special needs. However, I am a full service salon and can accept all guests for convenience.”
Karla’s husband, Travis, helped customize the trailer, adding tiled floors and textured walls.
Their two oldest children were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in July 2019.
“I have always known that my children were different as they missed milestones, had difficulties speaking, and they never met the standards for the growth curve,” Crabtree said. “I quickly realized how much the community lacks accommodations for children with autism and sensory challenges. I hope to ease some of the challenges special needs parents face by providing support for kids with autism.”
Serving most of Charlotte and Sarasota counties, clients can drive to her location or she will come to them.
Her schedule is limited until August.
“I am working around my kids summer schedules,” Crabtree said. “I am available Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. I hope to be fully operational when school starts up in August.”
Inside the air conditioned salon, children can play with sensory processing toys. There is also an option to dim the lights for those with visual triggers.
“I have been serving a lot of families, so the kids have something to do while they wait.”
The licensed and insured hair professional offers haircuts, highlights, wash and blow dry, styling, and conditioning treatments for children, women and men.
“I have seen the way people can react when a child is having an episode in public,” Crabtree said “We are all human and I want everyone to know they can feel comfortable here.”
For more information, visit www.validasalon.com or call 941-763-9947.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.