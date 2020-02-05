It was a beautiful day in the neighborhood at Monty’s Arboretum at Blalock Park on Arbor Day (Jan. 17).
The steady stream of people at the park throughout the day saw interesting demonstrations and learned about various opportunities available for them to help the environment.
According to Monty Andrews organizer of the event: “The comments were favorable.”
Larry Ivey instructed interested parties on water conservation and rain barrels. They learned about the County Rain Barrel Program. The next class is at Woodmere Park from 10-11 a.m. Feb. 15. For more information, call 941-861-5000 and ask for the county extension office.
On Arbor Day, members of the Venice Garden Club gave demonstrations on plant manipulation. Artists showed techniques in weaving and explained how people who live in the tropics use palms for decoration and practical service.
Diane and Pat Kearney from the Sarasota County Extension Service helped people select either a green buttonwood or sabal palmetto to plant in their yards.
There would be a follow-up call to see how the tree was doing. Diane gave winter residents suggestions how to care for tree in the summer when they were up north.
In all, organizers agreed this Arbor Day event would take place annually.
It was an interesting day that included perfect Florida weather. Bravo volunteers.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Tracy Ivey. Her butterfly gardens on Arbor Day were among the popular demonstrations of the day.
Tracy proudly showed off caterpillars munching on leaves. She patiently taught questioners how to create a butterfly garden in a terra cotta pot. She smiled as she watched with other gardeners the “nursery’” at Blalock Park where viewers could see caterpillars and eggs and gulf fritillary butterflies returning to their original place of birth.
Tracy is an active member of the Garden Club participating in all their activities including home tours. She is a Downtowner. She is a regular at Venice MainStreet events. Tracy is the lady who saved the wire flamingo sculpture that previously was shown at Venice City Hall at Christmas.
She covered it with pink lights and showcased it at the Blalock Park holiday tree lighting. She affectionately named the flamingo Fa La La.
Tracy is generous, friendly and kind. She always looks ahead to see how she can lend a helping hand. She is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
