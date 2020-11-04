Can we please use Good Neighbors as a kicker over the headline, and PLEASE TRY TO RUN ALL PHOTOS — some big, some small Here’s some good news from around the area.
Thanks to the Moose
The Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 is back to its giving ways. Moose Lodge officers presented the West Coast Chaos U14 Girls Soccer with a check for $1,200. For more information about the Moose, visit englewoodmoose.org, or call 941-474-4100. The Lodge is at 55 W. Dearborn St., in downtown Englewood.
Regatta champs
Three Englewood Sailing Association youth sailors competed in the River Romp Junior Olympic Regatta, held at the Edison Sailing Center in Fort Myers, Oct. 17-18, and finished 16th 17th, and 18th overall out of 46 entries in the Green Fleet event. They also finished seventh and eighth in the personal best category. Joce Sheppard, Dean Strasser and Matthew Sheppard sailed eight races during the two days in very strong winds. ”Two of the three had just learned to sail and had only 10 days total experience,” said Miriam Staveley, an ESA volunteer and co-coach for the event, “so we are extremely proud of their performance.” The three from ESA competed against youth from St. Augustine, Fort Myers, Sarasota and Venice.
Building for Habitat
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity is building 33 homes this year. Now volunteers wear masks during construction.
Recently, members of Team Punta Gorda kicked off a build with volunteers Peter Krumsiek, Richard Collins, John Halloran and Kevin Hogan. They worked side by side with future homeowner Kelly Gogal and her volunteer Jake Wagner to raise walls. This house is scheduled to be completed before Christmas.
Richard Shipp and his employees from Christian Brothers Automotive of North Port spent a day building a home in Charlotte County.
Englewood Realtors helped build a Kennel Street home in West Charlotte County for Rae Woodward. Brian Faro of Paradise Exclusive organized volunteers to help build the Habitat home.
Habitat is always looking for nonprofits, churches and civic groups to help with builds or volunteer at their resale stores in Englewood, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. For more information visit habitat.org.
Helping the library
Suncoast Technical College’s North Port campus came to the aid of Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library recently. Three students from instructor Thomas Lagasse‘s Industrial Maintenance and Repair class refurbished a dingy, hand-me-down book cart, gave it a fresh coat of paint, and attached to it a lockable box with a money slot. The cart, a mini-bookstore loaded with bargains, is located in the library lobby and maintained by Friends Bookstore volunteers. The students who helped were Henry Rubinstein, Wyatt Thurman and Noah Steiner.
On Food Truck Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. each week, staff moves the cart out to where food truck customers can browse while they wait to place and pick up their orders.
The STC campus, which includes the Shannon Staub Library, is at 4675 Career Lane, at the northwest corner of Toledo Blade and Cranberry Boulevards, just off Interstate 75 Exit 179. The full-service bookstore is in the STC student bookstore, where masks are required. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Bookstore manager Alan Savela is looking to add volunteers to his staff to expand store hours: 231 912-7541.
If you want to share good news in the community, email elaine.allen@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.