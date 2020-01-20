VENICE — The Venice Moose Lodge recently presented a donation of $10,750 to Venice Special Olympics.
Ken Brennick, the current governor of the Venice Moose Lodge, took part in a ceremony to give the $10,750 to Randy Klinger, the director of the Venice Special Olympics.
Bill Heller, the coordinator of the Moose Lodge’s annual golf tournament, also took part in the event.
It is the golf tournament that “each year donates the entire proceeds from the tournament to the Special Olympics,” the Moose Lodge said in a statement.
It said the Venice Moose Lodge donates about $60,000 annually to area charities and youth organizations.
The Moose Lodge 1308 is at 111 N. Auburn Road in Venice. It is online at www.venicefloridamoose.com. Its phone number is 941-485-7333.
