Emergency crews converged near mile marker 172 on Interstate 75 Tuesday for a crash involving a fuel tanker. Crews were on the scene and traffic was diverted for about 14 hours following the 5 a.m. wreck. Some crews returned Wednesday to continue fuel cleanup.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MADISON HEID, CITY OF NORTH PORT
The crash on Interstate 75 early Tuesday caused traffic to be diverted all day and into the night.
A blown right front tire caused that driver, a 40-year-old Palm Harbor man, to veer from the far lane into the grass shoulder alongside the highway.
The truck struck a barrier fence then tumbled on its side.
The driver was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. He was wearing a seat belt.
FHP investigators are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Southbound drivers Tuesday were diverted onto Toledo Blade Boulevard, causing a deep backup, throughout North Port and Port Charlotte, and even into Punta Gorda on Tamiami Trail.
That snarl on all escape routes lasted until police re-opened the highway around 7:35 p.m., a North Port police spokesperson said.
“Still closed at 2:30 p.m. when I came home! Ugh took forever!” Patti Snider wrote on a social media posting, which conveyed what other drivers had endured, some sharing that others walked dogs or left their vehicles to stretch as interstate traffic inched along.
Hazardous materials’ crews with Sarasota, Charlotte and Manatee counties, plus the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Department of Transportation, assessed and eventually mopped up 475 to 575 gallons of unaccounted for gasoline from the tanker, police said.
The trucker was hauling 3,000 gallons of regular gas and 3,000 gallons of diesel.
Crews hosed the impacted area with a polyurethane foam and water mix that sponges such toxic spills. A private contractor vacuumed that pooled liquid into Wednesday.
A North Port Storm Water engineer determined no fuel had leaked into creeks or rivers, with the Newman Waterway as the closest, city spokesperson Josh Taylor said.
Absorbent booms were placed around the area as a precaution.
The fuel transport firm, not named, would cover some of those clean-up costs. Impacted soil will be removed. The state monitors that process, Taylor said.
Southwest Florida hazmat teams were “used to dealing with this sort of thing,” he said of such large spills. “They train year-round.”
