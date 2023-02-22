SARASOTA — With no discussion, Sarasota County commissioners Wednesday unanimously approved a rezone petition that will bring 252 apartment units to Englewood.

The undeveloped parcel is just off South River Road, about one-half mile north of Pine Street. It’s adjacent to the Englewood SKY Academy and across the street from the U.S. Post office.


Email: barbara

richardson996@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments