SARASOTA — With no discussion, Sarasota County commissioners Wednesday unanimously approved a rezone petition that will bring 252 apartment units to Englewood.
The undeveloped parcel is just off South River Road, about one-half mile north of Pine Street. It’s adjacent to the Englewood SKY Academy and across the street from the U.S. Post office.
Currently zoned open use estates allowing one unit for every five acres, Commercial Street Partners LLC of Rochester, New York, requested the rezoning to residential multifamily. The new designation will allow for 13 units per acre.
The property is owned by Englewood Gardens 505-508 Land Trust in Fort Myers.
According to county documents, water and sewer service will be provided by the Englewood Water District, easing public concerns expressed in a neighborhood meeting in May 2022.
One other concern raised in that meeting was the impact of traffic on an already busy River Road. A nonbinding development concept plan submitted with the rezone petition shows two access points to the complex, one to the north end and the other to the south.
The concept plan shows six buildings for the complex along River Road and the north and central part of the property. Landscape buffers would be put in place along the northeast and southwest property boundaries.
A stormwater pond will also be placed in the extreme southeast portion of the property.
“I have seen quite a few accidents due to speed and passing,” Marlene Varga wrote about River Road. “Multifamily development would be too dangerous at this time.”
Varga’s handwritten letter, along with a phone call to Commissioner Joe Neunder’s office were the only pieces of opposition offered to the proposal.
The planning commission had unanimously recommended approval of the rezoning after their public hearing in December.
The item was listed on the commission’s Wednesday agenda as a presentation upon request with no commissioner making that request, and no public comments were offered.
