VENICE — While the project to renourish the Manasota Key beach is done, Sarasota County continues to incur costs associated with the project, and Tuesday county commissioners acted to seek reimbursement from the state.
As part of their consent agenda and without discussion, commissioners unanimously approved a resolution supporting a funding request to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for reimbursement under the state’s Beach Management Funding Assistance Program.
The application for funding seeks $288,400 for costs incurred by county from fiscal years 2020-2023 for sea turtle monitoring services.
But according to a cover memo from staff to commissioners, the state program has a reimbursement rate of 36.65%, meaning the county could receive $102,815 if the request is approved.
The application points out that construction and post-construction costs of the renourishment project were addressed through an agreement with Charlotte County as the two counties partnered to renourish the beaches on Manasota Key for a total of almost six miles.
Sea turtle monitoring, however, is another matter as there are separate permits issued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for each county.
“Since Sarasota directly procured and paid for the monitoring services, Charlotte County may not submit BMFA reimbursement requests on Sarasota County’s behalf,” the application states.
The application was submitted to the state on July 28, and the resolution of support by commissioners is due by Oct. 5.
ENGLEWOOD CRA
In other business involving Englewood, two board members of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Area Advisory Board were reappointed to new three-year terms.
Commissioners unanimously approved the applications of Maria Cummings and Keith Farlow for new terms on the advisory body. Their current terms are due to expire on Sept. 30.
According to a worksheet prepared by CRA Manager Debbie Marks, there were applications from seven other people on file besides Cummings and Farlow for the vacancies.
In nominating the two incumbents for new terms, Commissioner Ron Cutsinger noted his appreciation at the number of qualified people seeking the appointments.
