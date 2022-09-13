Manasota Key sand renourishment project

The beach nourishment project for Manasota Key gets its first batch of sand in this March 2, 2020 file photo. Sarasota County is asking the state to reimburse money spent on sea turtle monitoring.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

VENICE — While the project to renourish the Manasota Key beach is done, Sarasota County continues to incur costs associated with the project, and Tuesday county commissioners acted to seek reimbursement from the state.

As part of their consent agenda and without discussion, commissioners unanimously approved a resolution supporting a funding request to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for reimbursement under the state’s Beach Management Funding Assistance Program.


