NORTH PORT — Already cruising in the fast lane, North Port could hit the population accelerator if new or proposed housing/mixed-use projects gain clearance at City Hall.
But not everyone likes that prospect, however, neighbors insisted.
“We don’t want apartment buildings in our backyard,” said Bob Ryan, who lives near a proposed 276-unit development at Toledo Blade Boulevard and Lovett Road in the city’s north end. “North Port will be stuck with an eyesore down the road.”
Commissioners on Tuesday will consider a developer’s request to rezone 15.6 acres at Interstate 75 and Toledo Blade to allow a 4-story, 224-unit residential complex.
Other projects in the pipeline would add those 276 apartments farther south on Toledo Blade, and another mixed-use development a mile north of the I-75/Toledo Blade interchange, according to documents in Tuesday’s agenda packet and a letter sent to surrounding homeowners.
An informational session held by developers for what’s identified as the 2,086-acre Toledo Village is scheduled for Wednesday at the North Port library.
Another such hearing for the 18.6-acre, 276-unit development is Thursday at the Morgan Family Community Center. Such meetings are required under city codes and each starts at 5 p.m. Anyone can attend.
Rezoning considerations are held like a courtroom hearing, with evidence and sworn testimony, which prohibits commissioners from speculating or talking on the record.
Venice lawyers and a Fort Myers developer for two of these projects were not immediately available for comment, as well.
A letter to those near the Toledo Village project invited locals to Wednesday’s informational session at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail.
“The purpose of the meeting is to educate community members and nearby landowners about the proposed project and to address any questions,” the letter stated, adding that the development would include “a series of residential neighborhoods with civic components, and requisite infrastructure, arranged to take advantage of the natural features of the site.”
North Port city planners had earlier recommended rezoning for the 224-unit highrise. It was publicly noticed and a first hearing was in April. A second reading is Tuesday.
“We always knew something was going to happen,” said Craig Beal, a North Porter living for 25 years near the 15.6-acre Toledo Blade/I-75 project that commissioners consider for rezoning Tuesday. “But something we don’t want is planned.
“You can’t hide it, you can’t,” he said of shielding the proposed four-story buildings from their surroundings.
North Port outpaces much of Florida in construction and new people.
The 2021 U.S. Census count, in fact, showed the city’s population rise by 5.5%. It is among the 10 fastest-growing American cities of 50,000-plus.
Sarasota County itself grew 15% from 2010 to 2020, or about 15 new residents per day. Sarasota County — which is North Port, Venice, Sarasota, part of Longboat Key and unincorporated Sarasota County, including part of Englewood — contains some 441,000 residents.
The seasonal surge brings another 96,000, according to county tracking data.
North Port had also issued record building permits in consecutive years. Wellen Park accounted for about half of that. Those communities at build-out will contain some 50,000 residents, 20,000 or so single-family homes.
North Port likely will surpass permitting records in 2022, as more Americans shift south and west in the post-coronavirus era.
The community, North Port spokesperson Madison Heid said, retains greenspace, holds state forest lands and is “ripe with opportunity. It’s an exciting place to live.”
