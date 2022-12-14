Sarasota County commissioners approved changes to the zoning of the Solomon Property between Pine Street and Oxford Drive in Englewood on Wednesday. The changes will allow a 79-unit cluster development there.
SARASOTA — A day after approving the development of a 404-unit apartment complex on Artists Avenue, Sarasota County commissioners followed that up Wednesday with the approval of a 79-unit cluster subdivision on Pine Street in Englewood.
Known as the Solomon property, the 45-acre tract between Pine Street and Oxford Drive is bordered on the north by Morningside Drive and the south by Poinciana Avenue and adjacent to Medical Boulevard.
The developer wants to rezone it from a residential estates zone allowing 1 unit per acre to a residential single-family zone allowing for 2.5 units per acre.
Representing the petitioner and contract purchaser, D.R. Horton, attorney Jackson Boone of the Boone Law Firm told commissioners the developer had agreed to a stipulation limiting them to 1.99 units per acre.
The developer, if allowed to proceed, is proposing a cluster subdivision with 79 lots with 20- and 10-foot landscape buffers along the perimeter.
Current zoning for the property would have limited development to only 1 unit per acre.
Access would be from Pine Street with the developer also committing to construct a northbound turn lane into the property. Stormwater would be contained on the site, Boone said.
After hearing from the three residents who testified in opposition to the proposal, Commissioner Mark Smith expressed concerns about stormwater. Smith cast the only dissenting vote in the 4-1 decision to approve the development.
Smith, an architect, tried to get a commitment from the applicant that all the stormwater runoff would be contained on site receiving on a vague assurance that runoff would be less than it is now.
“I can’t accept just letting it happen as it is now,” Smith said before commissioners voted.
But Boone argued that the development met both the county’s comprehensive plan goals and rules and was “clearly compatible and less dense that the surrounding area.”
That was enough to persuade Smith’s fellow four commissioners.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.