It is time to name your price on a clipboard at Venice Art Center.
The center’s annual art auction began Feb. 19 and continues through today at 6 p.m., which is the halfway point of the auction’s reception.
That event, scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m., includes the final hour of bidding. Until then, there is a clipboard next to every item where you can place your bid. Serious bidders will come back daily to make sure they continue to have the highest bid or — in many cases — bids.
The donated artwork includes paintings in all media, ceramics and pottery in all shapes and sizes, jewelry, prints, mixed media items and so much more.
According to VAC director Mary Moscatelli, with more than 300 items, this is the biggest auction to date. It is sponsored by JIMCO Maintenance.
The art is by VAC members and teachers. Proceeds benefit the center, which is on the city’s Cultural Campus, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., south of the Community Center and the library. Enjoy breakfast and/or lunch in the art cafe at the center.
To learn more about VAC, visit veniceartcenter.com or call 941-485-7136.
