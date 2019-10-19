A visit to the annual orchid show at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is inspiration enough for a road trip to Delray Beach.
Whether you travel east over Florida State Road 80 (Palm Beach Boulevard) from the Fort Myers area or take Interstate 75 all the way from Venice, figure on a trip of about 3 hours 15 minutes each way.
If you leave Venice before 9 a.m., you’ll arrive in time for lunch at the Cornell Cafe, a special place reserved for Morikami members and paying visitors. Try a Bento box lunch served in a lacquered Japanese Bento Box. There are three choices. If that is not to your liking, never fear. There is a good selection of lunch fare.
Since you cannot dine there without paying admission to the gardens, buy your tickets first and pick up a map and brochure to study as you wait for your food to be served.
When you are fully sated, cross the lobby area to give a pat to the belly of the Morikami’s reclining Buddha and then head out into the gardens.
Wander through about 300 specific garden areas. That is just one of the reasons the Morikami Museum and Gardens rank among the Top 10 Japanese gardens in the entire world.
There are docent-led tours of the gardens (90 minutes) and in-depth tour of the museum, teahouse and brief tour of the gardens.
Or download the garden tour to your smartphone and take time to explore the garden on your personal tour.
There are bridges to cross, paths on which to meander, waterfalls to provide soothing background sounds and more garden vignettes than one can imagine. There are gardens that feature carefully raked sand as well as gardens that feature more shades of green than one can imagine.
Along the way, you will see Japanese structures, decorative tile work at the eaves. Take time to pause to check the views in each direction from the bridge.
Streams and waterfalls add to the sounds to be discovered within the gardens. Be sure to look for the deer chaser in the gardens. The sound it makes as its watery mechanism works, is said to startle deer.
Be sure to take a bottle of water along while exploring the gardens.
Take plenty of photos of anything that inspires you. You might want to add such a vignette to your own property back home. Find inspiration at every turn in this magical setting.
As you leave the garden, note the decorative chains hanging from the museum’s roof-line. They serve as gutters that not only never need cleaning but also provide soothing sounds as they carry the excess water from the roof.
Back inside the museum, explore the tea room and museum area before checking out the gift shop.
In the shop you will find tea — of course — but also items for home and garden that otherwise you might find only in Japan.
A typical visit takes about three hours which means you will be on your way back to Venice by 4 or 5 p.m. at the latest.
Be sure to add your name to the Morikami’s contact list. There are some amazing special events that occur throughout the year and are well worth a special visit, even an overnight stay in the case of some of the evening events.
Should you want to make a weekend of it, the Sunday brunch at Sundy House in Delray Beach is famous. Its Taru Gardens are part of its ambiance. Sundy House, listed on the national Register of Historic Places, has a few rooms too which makes it a great place to stay for a longer visit to the Morikami and that general area. For reservations to Sundy House, call 561-272-5678 or or 877-439-9601 or visit sundyhouse.com.
Should you feel the urge to stay at one of America’s five-star resorts, The Boca Raton Resort & Club, designed by Addison Mizner, is fairly close but consider that such a resort is better enjoyed for a few days than simply overnight. While it is pricey, even such resorts are known to have special offers from time to time. Always ask.
Whether you make a day trip to Morikami or choose to spend a few days exploring another part of Florida, this is a good time of year. It is before tourist season kicks into overdrive and hotel prices increase with the crowds at parks and museums and other sites all over Florida.
