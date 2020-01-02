The Mosaic Company may have some regional detractors but nationally, it made the grade among America’s Most Responsible Companies.
Newsweek, the national magazine that has made a tradition of ranking institutions, from colleges to hospitals, just announced this newest category of ranking for 2020.
The ranking is based on a composite score of three aspects of corporate responsibility — environmental, social and corporate governance.
Mosaic’s environmental score was its lowest — 191st, while corporate governance was its highest, 52nd. The company’s overall rank was 109.
“Responsibility, in every one of our roles and at every step of the process, is critical to Mosaic’s ability to deliver long-term value to our diverse constituents,” said Joc O’Rourke, president and chief executive officer of The Mosaic Company, in a prepared statement. “Strong ESG performance is part of what sets Mosaic apart — now and in the future. We will continue to push forward and seek opportunities to deliver even better performance in years to come.”
O’Rourke refers to the shorthand of ESG — environmental, social and governance as indicators of a company’s sustainability and ethical impact as an investment.
Mosaic is a major employer in central Florida. The name came about in 2004 when IMC Global merged with Cargill, Inc. Mosaic continues phosphate operations that began in Florida in the 1800s. Mosaic has inherited waste sites that pre-date many environmental controls.
Its current attempts to expand mining in DeSoto County have been met with resistance from some area residents, due to the proximity to the region’s drinking water supply, the Peace River. In 2016, a sinkhole opened up under an industrial waste site, swallowing 215 million gallons of waste water. That resulted in the state instituting stricter public reporting requirements.
Most of the highest ranking corporations on Newsweek’s list were in technology or financial services with HP ranking number one. Only two mining companies ranked higher than Mosaic: aluminum producer Alcoa, and gold producer Newmont Goldcorp. Three chemical companies beat Mosaic on the list.
Mosaic beat big companies, however, like Apple, which ranked 259, and Walt Disney at 234. Amazon squeezed in at 300.
How did companies get on Newsweek’s list?
Newsweek said it pre-screened about 2,000 companies. In the first cut, it required assets of $50 billion. The companies could not be involved in national defense, and the final list was composed of 300 companies.
Then, Newsweek eliminated companies with major scandals or lawsuits. Newsweek did not say what companies it removed from the list. Two big chemical companies with major lawsuits, DuPont and Monsanto, did not make the list, for example.
The scoring for environmental responsibility looked at a company’s actions in protecting the environment and in meeting environmental standards. For social rankings, Newsweek looked at the company’s commitment to charitable causes and its popularity as well as the number of women and minorities in the workforce. For governance, Newsweek looked at public disclosures and anti-corruption work.
For its research, Newsweek surveyed 6,500 citizens for their perceptions. It also used company reports, evaluated financial stability and innovation.
