The Sarasota County School District has released its promotion and retention report for the 2018-19 school year, showing that 66% of students earned passing scores on the state reading test.
The results students receive on the English Language Arts portion of their Florida Standards Assessments determine whether or not they will be promoted to the next grade level, according to a district news release. Students in third through 10th grades must score at least a 3 out of 5 to pass.
Third-graders had the highest percentage of students with satisfactory scores, with 70% of them receiving a 3 or higher on the state reading test.
By comparison, 65% of students in fourth through 10th grades earned passing scores.
Despite the fact that there were more than 17,000 students who met state reading expectations, the district has already implemented strategies this school year to assist students who did not receive satisfactory scores.
These strategies include supplemental lessons, recommendations for small group instruction or specialized classes, and recommendations for community-provided resources, like tutors or mentors.
“Families and teachers work together to go over the best options for a student throughout the school year, which enables them to track a student’s progression and adjust tactics as needed,” said district spokeswoman Kelsey Whealy.
