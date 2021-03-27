SARASOTA — Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium and Anna Maria will team to build a new marine science education and public outreach center at the Anna Maria Pier.
“The Pier, one of Manatee County’s largest tourist attractions, was reconstructed following Hurricane Irma, and this Center will inspire visitors and residents alike to connect to the importance of the surrounding marine ecosystem that makes Anna Maria Island one of the top destinations in Florida,” Mote Marine said in a news release.
The Anna Maria Commission approved and Mayor Dan Murphy and Mote President/CEO Michael P. Crosby signed the paperwork so Anna Maria and Mote can start work on constructing the center on an 1,800-square-foot empty space at the pier, the news release said.
“Physical plans for the Center include several live animal exhibits as well as several interactive exhibits,” it said.
Mote’s education team will be on hand regularly at the pier site.
Construction will take about six months after funding is completed.
“The two core pillars of what we do at Mote are research and enhancing ocean literacy by sharing our research with the public, especially the next generation. Mote has always engaged our community through informal science education in our Aquarium and in the classroom,” Crosby said in the news release. “Likewise, the community of Anna Maria has a great connection to the marine environment, especially apparent in the 100-plus year history of the City Pier. The city commission and the mayor have been wonderful to work with as we came up with this proposal, and we’re grateful that they recognize this mutually beneficial partnership.”
Anna Maria Island Mayor Dan Murphy said the community “is thrilled with this new partnership.”
“Both visitors and residents alike will enjoy this Center that will help enhance the environment, economy and quality of life in the city of Anna Maria,” he said.
It is not the first time the city and Mote have worked together. Their relationship goes back decades.
“Mote’s experience in informal education and interpretative exhibits is longstanding since the main Aquarium opened on City Island in 1980,” said Mote Associate Vice President for the Aquarium Evan Barniskis. “Additionally, Mote operates two satellite education and outreach centers in the Florida Keys: at the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s Eco-Discovery Center in Key West and at the Florida Keys History Discovery Center in Islamorada. This new location will be a great educational and entertaining experience for Anna Maria and Manatee County residents and visitors.”
