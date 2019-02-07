How impressive is the artist’s rendering of the Mote Marine Laboratory aquarium proposed for northern Sarasota County?
It shows a four-story building shaped like a cruise ship – a structure that rises from a narrow keel base to a wide flat top. It’s raised on stilts above a lake. The outside is glass with ribs of metal. Marvel of technology, humongous gliding sharks are projected across the sheer exterior walls.
It is impressive. Especially since the new aquarium, proposed for 12 acres of county-owned land at Nathan Benderson Park just south of the University Town Mall, would be visible from nearby Interstate 75. Great visibility and easy access from the interstate.
Imagine how many visitors would come to this aquarium, compared to the current Mote Aquarium tucked out of the way on City Island in Sarasota. The existing aquarium is a very nice place (well worth a visit), but doesn’t compare to what’s envisioned in the new spot.
Right now, all that’s on paper, or on artist’s iPad. Mote expects it will need $130 million to build the place – a very tall and glimmering order.
But the nonprofit organization already has commitments of $30 million from donors. Sarasota County also may kick in $20 million from its Tourist Development Tax fund. That will be a tight squeeze, considering the demand for money from that fund, which comes from hotel and short-term rental taxes. There is no argument with the potentially massive boost in tourism; the real hurdle here will be reapportioning the tourist tax fund.
Another hurdle is land acquisition. Last week, Sarasota County commissioners approved an agreement that will allow Mote to proceed with the project. The property transfer is complicated: Mote may either buy the land for a nominal fee or lease it, depending on technicalities in the zoning process.
In addition, a charter amendment approved by voters last November may gum up a clean sales deal. That’s unfortunate. The amendment – brought by activists with a longtime, narrowly focused gripe involving an old right of way on Siesta Key – apparently will handcuff the County Commission on all land transfers close to any body of water. It was ill-advised amendment, and it passed. Now, we have to live with the consequences.
Fortunately, the county has devised alternative options that should allow the new aquarium to move forward, one way or another. Good.
This is an exciting project that will bring an extraordinary world of marine biology closer to tens of thousands more people, to residents, school children and tourists. The potential is great. Mote’s aquarium deserves wholehearted public support.
An editorial from the Charlotte Sun.
