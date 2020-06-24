SARASOTA — Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium is getting more involved in saving coral reefs.
At a recent news conference on Islamorada, the organization announced plans “to further coral reef research and restoration in the Florida Keys and in Sarasota.”
In a news release, it said it is in direct response to the “urgent plight” Florida’s Coral Reef is facing.
“Warming waters, more acidic conditions due to higher carbon emissions, a devastating coral disease and other stressors have left Florida’s once abundant, thriving reef near the brink of extinction,” it said.
Mote has been working for restoration in the Keys for more than 25 years. It noted Mote is completing “the entire restoration loop under one entity: from assisting
