By STEPHANIE KETTLE
Guest Writer
The National Science Foundation has granted a three-year, $1.5-million award for Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, an independent nonprofit marine research institution, to serve as lead for establishing the Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation: Marine Science Laboratory Alliance Center of Excellence.
The LSAMP MarSci-LACE will serve as a nexus training, resource, and supporting partner to other independent marine research institutions, degree-granting institutions, LSAMP students, and science mentors and faculty, with goals to:
Provide unique and authentic research and training opportunities to underrepresented, minority students that go beyond the training received by traditional degree-granting institutions.
Increase the number and preparedness of underrepresented minority students earning undergraduate degrees in marine sciences and related natural resources fields.
Create resources and develop best practices to share among students, academic faculty and independent marine research institution staff to improve academic and career retention and success in the marine sciences.
Show the vital role that independent marine research institutions play in academic and early career recruitment, retention and success.
Dr. Michael P. Crosby, Mote President and CEO, is principal investigator with responsibility for overall project administration and oversight, ensuring the sustainability of MarSci-LACE as a long-term national asset. Mote’s assistant vice president for education, Aly Busse, is a co-principal investigator and program coordinator for all aspects of MarSci-LACE. The College of Florida Keys, State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, Smithsonian Marine Science Station and Perry Institute for Marine Science are collaborating with Mote in the grant. Mote is the only non-academic institution to receive an LSAMP Center of Excellence award.
“This new partnership builds on the unique Mote model for undergraduate research experiences and will strategically leverage specialized, non-degree-granting, marine STEM,” Crosby said. “We’re thrilled for what will be a paradigm-changing approach for increasing the number of underrepresented minorities in STEM, especially in marine science, technology and natural resource fields that have high demands for a skilled workforce.”
Busse said: “At Mote, our education and internship programs serve as a national resource for hands-on, experiential and practical training to prepare students for marine science and STEM-related fields. We look forward to engaging more institutions, both academic and nonacademic, in this endeavor to ensure that all students have access to the resources needed to be prepared for a rewarding and impactful marine STEM career.”
“The College of the Florida Keys views this grant as a strengthening force in our partnership with Mote and our sister institutions. As a minority serving institution, we look for every opportunity to develop leaders who can bring diverse perspectives to the many inquiry-based endeavors that are necessary to inform policy decisions,” said Dr. Johnathan Gueverra, president of The College of the Florida Keys.
“We are excited to partner with Mote on this important initiative that will provide opportunities for our faculty to engage in experiential teaching and learning opportunities while providing critical hands-on internship experiences for students,” said SCF Executive VP and Provost Dr. Todd G. Fritch. “Our priority has been to ensure that our students, especially those underrepresented, have access to and awareness of STEM programs and career opportunities.”
More information about the grant available on the NSF website: nsf.gov/awardsearch/showAward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.